Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’

Sidharth Malhotra wants no clash with his darling wife Kiara Advani – not even at the box office!
The Student of the Year star took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, July 9, to announce the fresh release date for his upcoming movie, titled The Vvaan.
“Baagh uski dahaad hai… Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan… uski kahaani. #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026,” read the caption.
With the new release date, Malhotra has avoided box office clash with his wife, Kiara Advani’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, which is scheduled to release on August 26, 2026.
The Indian actor’s forthcoming movie The Vvaan was initially supposed to debut in August. However, it will now hit the big screens a month later on September 25, 2026.
Additionally, Sidharth Malhotra also unveiled the first glimpse of the project by sharing a brand-new poster, showing an intense face-off in a forest.
At the center, a man can be seen standing bravely holding a trident as he faces a fierce tiger walking toward him, while on the opposite side, a large white bull rushes forward to support him.
The three figures are surrounded by a glowing circular ring made of red and white energy, giving the scene a supernatural and mythical feel.
About The Vvaan
The Vvaan is an upcoming Indian folk-thriller and mythology film directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in main roles.
Set to release on September 25, 2026, the movie also stars Sunil Groverr, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari, and Anup Soni.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first sparked dating rumors in 2020 and on February 7, 2023, the lovebird tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in an intimate and traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.
They welcomed their first and only child, daughter Saraayah, on July 15, 2025.