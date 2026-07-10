Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed   

Priyanka Chopra never missed any chance of including her life partner, Nick Jonas, especially during her solo appearances.
The Head of State actress attended the first match of the 2026 Wimbledon, that too without her husband.
However, Chopra has made sure not to let her partner feel left out as she showed Nick the ongoing Championship tournament, seemingly the gesture melting his heart.
On Thursday, July 9th, the Quantico actress attended the women's singles semifinals, watching from the VIP Box on Centre Court.
At one point, she grabbed fans' attention when she flipped her phone’s screen, on which Nick was on FaceTime, watching the match while sitting at home.
For the Wimbledon outing, Chopra turned heads in an elegant white outfit, featuring a cream-coloured midi dress, which she paired with a matching silk bandana tied around her head.
Why fans' mocked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon appearance?
As Nick and Priyanka's loved-up moment went viral on social media, fans flocked to the comment section.
One fan enthusiastically noted, "Love you Pri and Nick."
While many others left irritated with the move, as several said, "Proving my tennis pet peeve that people FaceTime and talk on speaker during live tennis matches," another said.
"Isn't it amazing to be attached to your device during Wimbledon? Shame on you, Wimbledon, for thinking and saying it is. It's an insult to the incredible athletes who are putting their all into their game," a third mocked.
What is Priyanka Chopra's clebratory moment?
This update came shortly after Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 2026 Emmy nominations this year, for her exceptional role in the action comedy movie.
Taking to her Instagram stories, The Bluff starlet re-shared the Emmy’s post, writing over the image, "So fun! Congratulations @naishuller."
IIya Naishuller is the director of the movie, which globally premiered on Prime Video on July 2nd, 2026.
The film also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in the leading roles.