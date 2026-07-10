Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark fury with their viral moment at the 2026 Wimbledon

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed   

Priyanka Chopra never missed any chance of including her life partner, Nick Jonas, especially during her solo appearances. 

The Head of State actress attended the first match of the 2026 Wimbledon, that too without her husband.

However, Chopra has made sure not to let her partner feel left out as she showed Nick the ongoing Championship tournament, seemingly the gesture melting his heart.

On Thursday, July 9th, the Quantico actress attended the women's singles semifinals, watching from the VIP Box on Centre Court. 

At one point, she grabbed fans' attention when she flipped her phone’s screen, on which Nick was on FaceTime, watching the match while sitting at home.

For the Wimbledon outing, Chopra turned heads in an elegant white outfit, featuring a cream-coloured midi dress, which she paired with a matching silk bandana tied around her head.

Why fans' mocked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon appearance? 

As Nick and Priyanka's loved-up moment went viral on social media, fans flocked to the comment section.

One fan enthusiastically noted, "Love you Pri and Nick."

While many others left irritated with the move, as several said, "Proving my tennis pet peeve that people FaceTime and talk on speaker during live tennis matches," another said.

"Isn't it amazing to be attached to your device during Wimbledon? Shame on you, Wimbledon, for thinking and saying it is. It's an insult to the incredible athletes who are putting their all into their game," a third mocked.

What is Priyanka Chopra's clebratory moment? 

This update came shortly after Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 2026 Emmy nominations this year, for her exceptional role in the action comedy movie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, The Bluff starlet re-shared the Emmy’s post, writing over the image, "So fun! Congratulations @naishuller."

P.C. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram stories
P.C. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram stories 

IIya Naishuller is the director of the movie, which globally premiered on Prime Video on July 2nd, 2026.

The film also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in the leading roles. 

Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See
Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with Rohan Thakkar in intimate ceremony: See
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha break new ground with first film as lead pair
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony
Aamir Khan’s wife Gauri Spratt shares wedding photos after private Mumbai ceremony

Popular News

Carlos Alcaraz gives major update on training amid wrist injury: ‘Right track’

Carlos Alcaraz gives major update on training amid wrist injury: ‘Right track’
40 minutes ago
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover ahead of Justin Baldoni's fresh statement

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break cover ahead of Justin Baldoni's fresh statement
an hour ago
IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating

IU, Lee Jong Suk shock fans as they officially announce their split after 4 years of dating
2 hours ago