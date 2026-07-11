Jennifer Lopez kicks off pre-birthday celebrations, lights up Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez is ready to welcome another year, ahead of her 57th birthday.
The Office Romance starlet has dazzled in a customised Zuhair Murad ensemble as she attended 2026 Paris Fashion Week a few days before her special day.
After mesmerising her fans at last night's fashion event by closing the star-studded event, Lopez penned a brief thank-you note to her "ideal" glam team.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, July 11th, the Unstoppable actress wrote, "Just this feeling. Birthday celebrations in Paris! Thank you to Anastasia and Claudia for throwing me the most beautiful birthday dinner party in Paris…I love you both forever."
"To Stephane Rolland and Tamara Ralph for all your generosity and support over so many years! Mariel, Benny, and my entire fam…thank you for always being by my side and for making my sister’s dream trip to Paris come true in the most beautiful way possible," the singer-turned-actress stated in the caption.
She also marked the birthday of her "baby sister" Lynda Lopez, whom she calls Lynnie, as she scribbled a heartfelt tribute, writing, "Happy birthday Lynnie. I love you doesn’t begin to encapsulate how I feel about you, baby sister!!"
Jennifer Lopez returns to 2026 Paris Fashion Week
For those unaware, the singer and actress has been dominating the front row during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week and doing so with a very special person by her side, her younger sister Lynda.
Earlier this week, Jennifer, who parted ways from Ben Affleck in 2025, enjoyed a trip abroad that included attending the Celia Kritharioti and Zuhair Murad Fall 2026 Couture shows and making stylish outings in between, all with her sibling by her side.
Apart from Lynnie, Jennifer Lopez will also ring in her 57th birthday on July 24th, months after she officially concluded her Up All Night Live in Las Vegas residency on Saturday, March 28th, 2026.