Benny Blanco makes major announcement after telling Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’

Benny Blanco has made a huge announcement after saying that he “hates” his wife, Selena Gomez.
The American record producer turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, July 10, to announce his upcoming Spanish-language album, titled Hermoso, sparking a frenzy among fans.
“hermoso 8.14.26 pre order,” he captioned.
The announcement was accompanied by a new music video, Joven y Salvaje, featuring Spanish rapper Bb trickz and directed by Jake Schreier, who has previously worked on acclaimed projects including Thunderbolts and Beef.
The music video embraces a colorful, cinematic style, with Bb trickz appearing as a racecar driver while Blanco leans into the song’s hypnotic modern disco influence.
Buzz around Hermoso, which means “handsome” and “beautiful,” intensified after fans began speculating that Selena Gomez might be part of the album when they noticed Blanco seemingly wearing the same outfit in the trailer that he wore while filming a previous music video with his actress wife.
Despite the growing excitement, neither the record producer nor the Sunset Blvd singer has confirmed whether she will appear on the upcoming project.
The album’s complete tracklist is also under wraps.
Fans’ reactions
Commenting on Benny Blanco’s post, a fan wrote, “That looked like a trailer for a scary movie made by BlumHouse. crazyyyy cause now I'm interested.. lol.”
“Hell yeah! that sounds like the music my parents would listen when I was just a child,” wrote another.
A third added, “I actually really like this. this looks like the club you and Selena and friends go to like your Birthday. I can not wait.”
Hermoso release date
Benny Blanco’s Hermoso is slated to release on August 14, 2026.
Benny Blanco tells Selena Gomez that he ‘hates’ her
Benny Blanco’s latest announcement comes just a day after Selena Gomez shared a video on her Instagram Stories from her lunch date with her husband.
The glimpses showcased the couple sitting in an almost emply outdoor seating area at a restaurant.
“No one else… Oh, except those people!” said the Only Murders in the Building actress while filming the restaurant.
Seeing Blanco covering his face with his hands, Gomez asked, “Why are you hiding your face? to which he jokingly replied, “Cause I hate you!”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025 after dating for nearly two years.