Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Benny Blanco makes major announcement after telling Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025 after dating for nearly two years

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Benny Blanco makes major announcement after telling Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’
Benny Blanco makes major announcement after telling Selena Gomez ‘I hate you’

Benny Blanco has made a huge announcement after saying that he “hates” his wife, Selena Gomez.

The American record producer turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, July 10, to announce his upcoming Spanish-language album, titled Hermoso, sparking a frenzy among fans.

“hermoso 8.14.26 pre order,” he captioned.

The announcement was accompanied by a new music video, Joven y Salvaje, featuring Spanish rapper Bb trickz and directed by Jake Schreier, who has previously worked on acclaimed projects including Thunderbolts and Beef.

The music video embraces a colorful, cinematic style, with Bb trickz appearing as a racecar driver while Blanco leans into the song’s hypnotic modern disco influence.


Buzz around Hermoso, which means “handsome” and “beautiful,” intensified after fans began speculating that Selena Gomez might be part of the album when they noticed Blanco seemingly wearing the same outfit in the trailer that he wore while filming a previous music video with his actress wife.

Despite the growing excitement, neither the record producer nor the Sunset Blvd singer has confirmed whether she will appear on the upcoming project.

The album’s complete tracklist is also under wraps.

Joven y Salvaje


Fans’ reactions

Commenting on Benny Blanco’s post, a fan wrote, “That looked like a trailer for a scary movie made by BlumHouse. crazyyyy cause now I'm interested.. lol.”

“Hell yeah! that sounds like the music my parents would listen when I was just a child,” wrote another.

A third added, “I actually really like this. this looks like the club you and Selena and friends go to like your Birthday. I can not wait.”

Hermoso release date

Benny Blanco’s Hermoso is slated to release on August 14, 2026.

Benny Blanco tells Selena Gomez that he ‘hates’ her

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Benny Blanco’s latest announcement comes just a day after Selena Gomez shared a video on her Instagram Stories from her lunch date with her husband.

The glimpses showcased the couple sitting in an almost emply outdoor seating area at a restaurant.

“No one else… Oh, except those people!” said the Only Murders in the Building actress while filming the restaurant.

Seeing Blanco covering his face with his hands, Gomez asked, “Why are you hiding your face? to which he jokingly replied, “Cause I hate you!”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in September 2025 after dating for nearly two years.

Jennifer Lopez kicks off pre-birthday celebrations, lights up Paris Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez kicks off pre-birthday celebrations, lights up Paris Fashion Week
Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit
Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit
Britney Spears finally steps out amid third pregnancy rumours
Britney Spears finally steps out amid third pregnancy rumours
Ariana Grande ditches ‘American Horror Story’ S13 amid whirlwind personal life
Ariana Grande ditches ‘American Horror Story’ S13 amid whirlwind personal life
Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'
Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'
Blake Lively strongly ‘reacts’ as Justin Baldoni ‘recasts himself as victim’ in new video
Blake Lively strongly ‘reacts’ as Justin Baldoni ‘recasts himself as victim’ in new video
Peter Van Norden dies at 75: ‘Police Academy 2’ actor’s wife reveal cause of death
Peter Van Norden dies at 75: ‘Police Academy 2’ actor’s wife reveal cause of death
Beyoncé teases new album during special appearance at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium gig?
Beyoncé teases new album during special appearance at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium gig?
Randolph Mantooth, ‘Emergency!’ star, dies at 80 after years-long health battle
Randolph Mantooth, ‘Emergency!’ star, dies at 80 after years-long health battle
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make dazzling first appearance as newlyweds at JuJu Smith’s nuptials
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make dazzling first appearance as newlyweds at JuJu Smith’s nuptials
Riz Ahmed pens emotional note as he reflects on his father’s death and ‘Bait’ Emmy nod
Riz Ahmed pens emotional note as he reflects on his father’s death and ‘Bait’ Emmy nod
Margaret Qualley denies 'infidelity' rumours amid split with Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley denies 'infidelity' rumours amid split with Jack Antonoff

Popular News

Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism

Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism

an hour ago
Typhoon Bavi: Over 1 million people forced to evacuate as China steps up emergency response

Typhoon Bavi: Over 1 million people forced to evacuate as China steps up emergency response
2 hours ago
Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit

Bad Bunny faces legal setback as former girlfriend wins voice tag lawsuit

3 hours ago