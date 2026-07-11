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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Peter Van Norden dies at 75: ‘Police Academy 2’ actor’s wife reveal cause of death

The ‘Police Academy 2’ actor passes away on Thursday, July 9, at the age of 75

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Peter Van Norden dies at 75: ‘Police Academy 2’ actor’s wife reveal cause of death
Peter Van Norden dies at 75: ‘Police Academy 2’ actor’s wife reveal cause of death

Peter Van Norden is no more.

On Friday, July 10, the An Innocent Man actor’s wife confirmed to TMZ that the veteran film star died at the age of 75 after a challenging battle with several health issues.

Speaking to the outlet, Norden’s wife, Wendy, shared that the iconic actor passed away peacefully in a Southern California hospice facility on Thursday morning, July 9.

Peter Van Norden cause of death

Opening up about Peter Van Norden’s cause of death, Wendy shared that the Police Academy 2 star breathed his last while dealing with “several different health conditions.”


Robert Van Norden on his father’s death

Peter Van Norden’s son Robert Van Norden took to Instagram to share about the actor’s death and paid him a loving tribute.

“Peter passed away peacefully last night with his wife, Wendy, at his side. He was a terrific father, husband, friend, and a greatly respected member of the theater community. He will be missed,” he penned.

Fans react to Peter Van Norden’s death

On the outlet's Instagram post of the actor’s death, fans flooded the comments reacting to the heartbreaking news.

“Sending Prayers and Condolences to Family and Friends,” commented a first, while another noted, “I remember him from Harlem Nights!”

A third stated, “Police academy one of my favorite.”

“The Naked Gun 2 1/2. He was amazing in that movie. Great actor RIP,” a fourth penned.

About Peter Van Norden


Born in New York City on December 16, 1950, Peter Edward Van Norden was an American actor, widely acclaimed for his roles in 1980s and 1990s Hollywood movies, including Police Academy 2: Their First assignment, The Accused, and The Stand.

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