Ariana Grande ditches ‘American Horror Story’ S13 amid whirlwind personal life

Ariana Grande has taken a big career decision amid her buzzing personal life.
The Boy is Mine singer, who recently broke up from her Wicked costar Ethan Slater and is now rumored to be rekindling romance with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, has dropped out of American Horror Story Season 13, Variety reported on Saturday, July 11.
Sharing the reason behind the pop star’s major move, the outlet noted that her tour schedule “conflicted” with Ryan Murphy’s project, forcing her to back out from the show.
For those unversed, Grande is currently embarked on her ongoing fifth concert tour, Eternal Sunshine, which she kicked off on June 6, 2026, at Oakland Arena.
She is also set to release her eighth studio album, titled Petal, on July 31, 2026.
Ariana Grande teases her appearance in American Horror Story
Ariana Grande’s appearance in the 13th installment of American Horror Story was confirmed on Halloween 2025.
Despite locking in a small role in the show, the singer expressed excitement to be a part of the project at the time.
“I know a little tiny bit. What I know I cannot say. I am coming into the world in a way that I don’t know much about yet,” she said, adding, “I received a text, a very exciting text [from Murphy]. I’ll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I’ll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone in it.”
American Horror Story Season 13 filming
The Season 13 of American Horror Story began filming in April 2026, just two months before Ariana Grande’s concert tour.
Slated to premiere on FX on September 24, 2026, the show marks the return of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and Jessica Lange.
Ariana Grande personal life
This major update comes amid Ariana Grande’s buzzing personal life as the singer recently broke up from Ethan Slater and is reportedly rekindling romance with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.