Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make dazzling first appearance as newlyweds at JuJu Smith’s nuptials

Taylor Swift was pretty in pink with her man in black Travis Kelce at JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding.
On Friday, July 10, just a week after tying the knot, the lovebirds made their first appearance as newlyweds at the high-profile wedding of the 29-year-old American football wide receiver’s wedding to Laura Kruk.
Schuster married Laura Kruk in a star-studded ceremony, held at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.
In the photos that quickly exploded the internet, Taylor Swift looked gorgeous and radiated newlywed married life bliss in a mesmerizing strapless pink brocade gown. She complemented the ensemble with her signature red lip and tied her hair in a soft bun.
Sitting beside the popstar was her footballer husband Travis Kelce, who exuded charm in a charcoal suit paired with a crisp white shirt.
The couple made their way to the ceremony hand in hand, sending fans swooning.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s latest appearance comes just a week after they said “I do” in an intimate and private ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, July 3, 2026.
The couple, who began dating in mid-2023 and announced their engagement last year in August, invited more than 1,000 guests at their star-studded nuptials, which included Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, Jennifer Lopez, and Sabrina Carpenter.
Their highly publicized wedding was officiated by the iconic actor Adam Sandler, with Kylie and Jason Kelce’s four daughters serving the flower girls, Austin Swift as Taylor Swift’s Man of Honor, and Jason as Travis Kelce’s Best Man.
After the pair were announced husband and wife, the jumbotrons outside the arena displayed the happy news “JUST&T MARRIED!”