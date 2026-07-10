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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Margaret Qualley denies 'infidelity' rumours amid split with Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley kicked off their romance in August 2021 and tied the knot two years later

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Margaret Qualley denies infidelity rumours amid split with Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley denies 'infidelity' rumours amid split with Jack Antonoff

Margaret Qualley has issued a bombshell statement regarding her split from Jack Antonoff, denying claims of "trust issues" and infidelity.

On Friday, July 10, a rep for The Substance actress released a statement addressing the speculations being reported in the media regarding the breakup.

"The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship," Qualley's rep said.

The statement continued, "They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy."

Margaret Qualley absent from Taylor Swift's wedding

The breakup news came just days after Antonoff stepped out in New York City for longtime friend and collaborator Taylor Swift's July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. 


Qualley was noticeably absent from the wedding celebration, as the Bleachers frontman attended the nuptials with his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff.

Fans were also quick to notice that the How to Make a Killing actress removed a number of personal photographs from her Instagram feed, including wedding photos.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's romance

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, who tied the knot in August 2023, called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.

The pair sparked romance speculation in August 2021 after they were spotted on a PDA-filled date in Brooklyn.

In 2022, the duo went public with their relationship by making a joint appearance at the AFI Awards Luncheon to back the actress' Netflix series Maid.

After going Instagram official in March 2022, Qualley and Antonoff announced their engagement in May and tied the knot in August 2023, in a star-studded wedding attended by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Cara Delevingue, Channing Tatum, and Zoe Kravitz.

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