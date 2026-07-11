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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Britney Spears finally steps out amid third pregnancy rumours

The 'Criminal' singer breaks cover a few months after her controversial DUI arrest drama

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Britney Spears finally steps out amid third pregnancy rumours
Britney Spears finally steps out amid third pregnancy rumours  

Britney Spears has finally stepped out for the first time, after sparking pregnancy speculations.

On Friday, July 10th, the Criminal crooner made a surprise appearance in Los Angeles, months after her controversial arrest over DUI charges.

Spears, 44, was spotted standing through the moonroof of a vehicle as it made its way through traffic, as she rode in a black Mercedes SUV on the 101 Freeway near Studio City.

Britney Spears new appearance 

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the Toxic singer threw her head back passionately and stretched her arms across the roof of the vehicle as the traffic continued, with the vehicles moving around 45 mph at the time.

After sparking buzz with her new appearance, Spears also turned to her Instagram account to share a cryptic message which she later edited with a three-word statement that read, "That's a Boom Boom."

Apart from the message, she also released another erotic video clip showing herself dancing inappropriately on one of her iconic tracks of all time.

This update came months after she finalised her DUI arrest case, when her attorneys entered a guilty plea to a lesser misdemeanour charge of reckless driving in Ventura County Superior Court.

Controversial DUI arrest 

Notably, this plea deal allowed her to avoid jail time and dismissed the initial DUI charge entirely.

Since she had no prior DUI history and the blood-alcohol level was low, the Ventura County District Attorney's office reduced the charge to a "wet reckless."

Additionally, the critically acclaimed singer was sentenced to 12 months of informal probation, state-mandated fines, and the completion of a DUI class. 

P.C. Page Six
P.C. Page Six 

She was also advised to treat herself at the rehabilitation centre for nearly a three-week rehab stint before the case was even settled. 

As 2026 has begun with many challenges, Britney Spears found powerful allies in her two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, to cope with this difficult situation. 

What we know so far about Britney Spears' pregnancy buzz 

After finding solace and comfort in motherhood, the singer also hinted at her third pregnancy rumours in one of her Instagram posts. 

Spears has been actively posting on social media, and earlier this week she posted a message which left fans confused, as several were convinced that she is hinting at her baby rumours.

In the since-deleted message, she wrote, "It's an emotional day for me, guitars remind me of baby aliens, such gentle strings music is said to be the speech of angels, I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby." 

So far, the singer has yet to confirm her potential pregnancy rumours.

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