Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Riz Ahmed pens emotional note as he reflects on his father’s death and ‘Bait’ Emmy nod

Riz Ahmed’s comedy-drama TV series ‘Bait’ receives Emmy Awards nomination

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Riz Ahmed pens emotional note as he reflects on his father’s death and ‘Bait’ Emmy nod
Riz Ahmed pens emotional note as he reflects on his father’s death and ‘Bait’ Emmy nod

Riz Ahmed is “beyond grateful” as his show receives recognition from Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 43-year-old British actor and rapper turned to Instagram on Friday, July 10, to pen an extremely emotional note as he opened up about his emotions on receiving Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nomination for his 2026 dark comedy, drama and satire TV series Bait.

In the statement, the Venom actor also reflected on his father’s recent death, stating that despite the nomination being a major achievement, the moment still feels “bittersweet” as his dad wasn’t around to witness it.

“I’m deeply grateful to all the members of the Television Academy for recognising BAIT with a nomination. And I am beyond grateful to the entire team - our incredible writers, directors, producers, execs, crew, editors, post production team, supremely talented cast, and everyone who built this story with such love and heart. The nomination belongs to all of them,” he stated in the caption.


Ahmed continued, “This moment feels bittersweet. I recently lost my father, and he never got to see the show, or how at its heart, BAIT is a love-letter to home and family. And like Shah, on some level everything I do is to try and make him proud.”

“My father’s heart, sense of humour, and values about what really matters are the soul of this show. Only now am I seeing how much everything I have done, and everything I am, is infused with who he was, and what he taught me. This honor belongs to him too. Love you Baba,” the actor concluded.

Accompanying the emotional message was a four-slide gallery featuring photos of Riz Ahmed’s father.

About Bait

Bait trailer


Bait is a six-episode comedy-drama TV series created by and starring Riz Ahmed. The show is partially autobiographical, blending surreal industry satire with real, emotionally authentic family drama.

Bait plot

Bait’s storyline on IMDb reads, “A struggling actor on the cusp of landing the role of a lifetime finds himself thrust into a full-blown existential crisis and conspiracy at the same time.”

Bait Emmy nomination

At the 2026 Emmy Awards, Bait has bagged Riz Ahmed nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Margaret Qualley denies 'infidelity' rumours amid split with Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley denies 'infidelity' rumours amid split with Jack Antonoff
Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perry's new song as fan gush: 'SUPPORTIVE PARTNER'
Justin Trudeau dances to Katy Perry's new song as fan gush: 'SUPPORTIVE PARTNER'
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere
Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan bring ‘The Odyssey’ to India with special premiere
Patricia Greene dies at 95: 'The Archers' longest-serving actor hailed for 'outstanding' legacy
Patricia Greene dies at 95: 'The Archers' longest-serving actor hailed for 'outstanding' legacy
Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours
Cardi B breaks silence in first exciting post after sparking Maduka Okoye dating rumours
Alix Earle, F1 driver Lando Norris dating? Club outing sparks buzz
Alix Earle, F1 driver Lando Norris dating? Club outing sparks buzz
Victoria and David Beckham shower Harper with birthday love on her 15th
Victoria and David Beckham shower Harper with birthday love on her 15th
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding
Kylie Kelce gives her honest verdict on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale wedding
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s dinner with Pedro Pascal sparks curiosity: Here's why
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper’s dinner with Pedro Pascal sparks curiosity: Here's why
Lily Collins shares rare peek into private life, honors her special one: See
Lily Collins shares rare peek into private life, honors her special one: See
Shakira hypes star-studded World Cup final halftime show: 'Pretty historic'
Shakira hypes star-studded World Cup final halftime show: 'Pretty historic'
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’
Blake Lively kids suffer heartbreaking blow from godmother Taylor Swift: ‘it’s sad’

Popular News

Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids

Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
3 hours ago
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats

Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
3 hours ago
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says

Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
3 hours ago