Riz Ahmed pens emotional note as he reflects on his father’s death and ‘Bait’ Emmy nod

Riz Ahmed is “beyond grateful” as his show receives recognition from Primetime Emmy Awards.
The 43-year-old British actor and rapper turned to Instagram on Friday, July 10, to pen an extremely emotional note as he opened up about his emotions on receiving Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nomination for his 2026 dark comedy, drama and satire TV series Bait.
In the statement, the Venom actor also reflected on his father’s recent death, stating that despite the nomination being a major achievement, the moment still feels “bittersweet” as his dad wasn’t around to witness it.
“I’m deeply grateful to all the members of the Television Academy for recognising BAIT with a nomination. And I am beyond grateful to the entire team - our incredible writers, directors, producers, execs, crew, editors, post production team, supremely talented cast, and everyone who built this story with such love and heart. The nomination belongs to all of them,” he stated in the caption.
Ahmed continued, “This moment feels bittersweet. I recently lost my father, and he never got to see the show, or how at its heart, BAIT is a love-letter to home and family. And like Shah, on some level everything I do is to try and make him proud.”
“My father’s heart, sense of humour, and values about what really matters are the soul of this show. Only now am I seeing how much everything I have done, and everything I am, is infused with who he was, and what he taught me. This honor belongs to him too. Love you Baba,” the actor concluded.
Accompanying the emotional message was a four-slide gallery featuring photos of Riz Ahmed’s father.
About Bait
Bait is a six-episode comedy-drama TV series created by and starring Riz Ahmed. The show is partially autobiographical, blending surreal industry satire with real, emotionally authentic family drama.
Bait plot
Bait’s storyline on IMDb reads, “A struggling actor on the cusp of landing the role of a lifetime finds himself thrust into a full-blown existential crisis and conspiracy at the same time.”
Bait Emmy nomination
At the 2026 Emmy Awards, Bait has bagged Riz Ahmed nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.