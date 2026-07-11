Blake Lively strongly ‘reacts’ as Justin Baldoni ‘recasts himself as victim’ in new video

Justin Baldoni’s new emotional video with wife Emily Baldoni has reportedly sparked a chaos in Blake Lively’s world.
In a shocking turn of events earlier this week, the It Ends With Us actor and director spoke up on the “trauma” and “injustice” for the first time, two years after his legal battle with Blake began.
Justin – who was accused of sexual harassment during the filming of their film, It Ends With Us, began in his message, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say, because Lord knows we have. But … it just didn’t feel like the right time.”
The wife of the 42-year-old actor – who has settled his lawsuit with Blake in May claimed, “We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things.”
She continued, “Like, how could something like this even happen? Let alone disguised as a fight for women.”
“The truth is, reality is, is that there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family,” added Emily.
Blake Lively reacts to Justin Baldoni’s emotional outburst in new video
Sources close to Blake are claiming that the video has left the Gossip Girl star “frustrated” as she believes Justin is trying to paint himself as a “victim”.
An insider exclusively told Rob Shuter “Blake watched every second of the video, and she was absolutely furious.”
“She believes Justin is trying to rewrite history and recast himself as the victim. That’s not how she sees it,” added the insider.
Will Blake Lively publicly respond to Justin Baldoni’s video?
Another source confirmed that Blake is not “taking the bait,” adding, “Blake has no interest in giving this another news cycle. In her mind, the case is over, and she’s determined to keep it that way.”
The insider explained that despite being “enraged” with Justin’s new move – Blake and Ryan both think that “responding only amplifies his message. They think the most powerful statement they can make is saying nothing.”
Justin Baldoni's video came just hours after Blake and Ryan were spotted in Canada, per the photos obtained by TMZ.
They left the country after suffering a major blow from Taylor Swift as she did not invite Blake and Ryan to her MSG wedding with Travis Kelce.