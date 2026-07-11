Angelina Jolie's big relocation plan suffers unexpected blow

Angelina Jolie's reported plans to leave the United States after her twins turn 18 have reportedly hit a setback.
As per Dailymail, a tipster once the twins turn 18, the Oscar-winning actress, 51, is reportedly planning to leave the U.S., as she will no longer face legal restrictions on relocating with the six children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Last year, the Maleficent star said she hopes to spend more time in Battambang, Cambodia, while keeping New York City as her U.S. base for work.
But her Los Feliz mansion is hindering her escape.
“Angelina is smart, she knew it would take a while to sell the property even though it is gorgeous and legendary, because the housing market has slowed in Los Angeles, but it still is annoying,” a source told the outlet.
The tipster went on to share, “She wants to get away from Los Angeles and her memories there with her ex Brad Pitt. It's time for a new phase in a new city with her children in tow.”
“As soon as they turn 18, she can leave the US with them,' the insider said, before adding, “She would never leave even one of them behind.”
They mentioned, “She can still leave even if the Los Feliz house has not sold, but that's frustrating. It would be nice to be done with the past. However, she can go anywhere she wants, she has plenty of money. Her heart belongs to Cambodia.”
The insider stated, “She will have a base in New York City where she has plenty of friends like her ex Jonny Lee Miller and all her pals at her Atelier Jolie shop.”
Angelina Jolie bought $25 million property
Jolie bought the $25 million property in 2017 after splitting from Brad Pitt.
The former couple share six children, several of whom have reportedly dropped "Pitt" from their surnames.
Jolie also hinted at leaving Los Angeles during a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.