Christopher Nolan's India visit with Tom Holland overshadows 'The Odyssey' backlash 

Christopher Nolan's bold remarks about his upcoming film, The Odyssey, have been overshadowed by his vigilant move.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker has brought the lead cast, Matt Damon and Tom Holland, on a global tour to promote their high-budget movie.
During their heartfelt visit, Christopher has been enjoying South-Asian snacks after attending the exclusive media screening in Mumbai, India.
The Indian capital has been chosen as an official stop on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, as the cast promoted their film in London, Paris and New York City, where Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Travis Scott also joined them.
Viral tea break at Indian restuarant
Tom and Matt, who play Telemachus and Odysseus in the new project, have visited the city's popular Olympia Coffee House in Colaba for a tea break before heading towards the film's Indian premiere.
In the photos obtained by Universal Pictures India, the three Hollywood stars can be seen enjoying cups of tea with bun maska and desserts before heading to the evening's celebrations.
Fans' react to The Odyssey cast exploring India
As the viral footage of Matt, Tom and Christopher gained momentum on social media, netizens hailed the "coolness" of Hollywood's biggest stars.
One gushed, "So cool of them."
"WORLD'S FAMOUS DIRECTOR CAME IN INDIA THIS IS VERY VERY PROUD MOMENT FOR INDIA NOW, WHOLE WORLD STARTING MOVING TOWARDS INDIA THIS SHOW THAT BRIGHT FUTURE OF INDIA AND INDIANS," another noted.
The third wondered, saying, "I swear to god! What do you mean you were having chai Maska next to Spider-Man and Christopher Nolan?"
This appearance came shortly after Christopher Nolan sparked buzz with his bold remarks about the film’s backlash.
The Odyssey backlash
Since the final trailer for the movie was released, fans have been mocking the director, who has produced Interstellar, Oppenheimer and other movies, over the star-studded casting, language, source material and costume used in the forthcoming film.
Addressing the backlash, Christopher said, "I spent 10 years of my life dealing with Batman. When I came on to Batman Begins, writers and artists had been working on this beloved character for almost 65 years."
“What you have to do is honour the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.
Apart from Matt Damon and Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles.
The Odyssey plot
The story centres on Matt's role as Odysseus and his long journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War reunites him with his wife, Penelope, portrayed by Anne and his son, Telemachus, played by Tom Holland.
For those new to the room, The Odyssey is slated to be released in theatres on July 17th, 2026.