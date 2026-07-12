Prince Harry calls it 'difficult day' after King Charles' private reunion with Archie, Lilibet 

Prince Harry has made a special stop at Scotty's Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire after an off-camera reunion with King Charles III.
The Duke of Sussex attended a heartfelt event on Saturday, July 11th, to take part in a charitable event close to his heart.
Media reports claimed that Harry, 41, has been supporting the charity when he used to serve the role in the armed forces in 2017.
Harry's last UK engagement concludes on special note
People reported that a distant member of the British Royal Family – who is currently on a five-day trip to the United Kingdom- has participated in goat yoga and was pelted with water balloons on an inflatable obstacle course.
In addition to the fun, there was also an emotional moment when a 9-year-old girl named Poppy asked the kind-hearted Duke, "What makes you laugh when you've had a difficult day?"
To which the father of two replied, saying, "That got me right there. You know what, sometimes it's just a difficult day. It’s not always possible to laugh."
"But my dog makes me laugh, my children make me laugh. And if I need to laugh, I’ll probably put something really funny on the television," he continued.
Heartbreaking remarks
These remarks seemingly reflected the "grief" of the youngest son of King Charles, who was welcomed by His Majesty at Highgrove House alongside his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
On Friday, Harry was in the headlines due to the latest happenings in his life, one due to the festival and the second due to the reunion, nearly four years after the prince left his homeland in 2020.
Reunion with King Charles
The cancer-stricken 78-year-old British monarch met with his USA-based grandchildren and Meghan Markle for the first time after the funeral ceremony of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
However, not only does Harry feel unhappy after meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla; his life partner, the former American actress, also believes it was "one insult too many."
So far, it is too soon to claim that what took place during the secret meeting with Their Majesties also excludes Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.
For those unaware, Prince Harry concluded his five-day trip to the United Kingdom on July 11th, which began on July 7th.