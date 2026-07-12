Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection

Jennifer Lopez reportedly left rumored former flame Brett Goldstein feeling "humiliated" and "used" after what has been described as a blunt rejection during a live television appearance.
As reported by Radaronline, the source mentioned that the duo had a short-lived fling after developing strong chemistry during filming, and Goldstein was said to be optimistic about a second chance as they promoted their Netflix rom-com.
Appearing alongside Goldstein on the Today show, the Unstoppable starlet brushed aside dating speculation, insisting it was just another case of the media pairing her with a fellow actor.
"She went out on a limb and humiliated Brett in front of [cohost] Savannah [Guthrie]," an insider claimed.
The tipster added, “Poor Brett was so embarrassed. Clearly, their fling counted for nothing in her eyes. He can just about live with that, but humiliating him on TV was a step too far. He's feeling used."
Previously, a source claimed J.Lo is just enjoying life following her split from Ben Affleck.
They noted, "Jennifer is in a very confident place right now. She's embracing her independence, throwing herself into work and not taking herself too seriously. The comments were playful, but they reflect someone enjoying a fresh chapter."
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein relationship buzz
To note, Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein co-starred in and co-wrote the raunchy workplace romantic comedy Office Romance.
Because of their incredible chemistry, rumors circulated that they were hooking up in real life.
Both actors have addressed the reports, noting they became fast friends with instant chemistry, but kept it strictly professional.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce
To note, the speculations came after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially settled their divorce early in 2025, about five months after she filed on the two-year anniversary of their wedding.
Lopez officially filed for divorce in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences, with the separation dating back to April.