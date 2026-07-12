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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare

Simon Gallup, the long-serving bassist for The Cure, is not performing with the band in Europe due to illness

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
The Cure reveal Simon Gallups replacement on tour amid health scare
The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare

The Cure have unveiled a perfect musician to replace Simon Gallup on their Europe tour amid the bassist's health concerns.

Over the weekend, the band, who are on tour across the UK and Europe, announced that Simon's son, Eden Gallup, is stepping in for his dad, who is "not well enough to play".

Eden Gallup and Simon Gallup
Eden Gallup and Simon Gallup


Eden Gallup on stage with The Cure

On Friday, July 10, during their first Parkbühne Wuhlheide's gig in Berlin, Simon was not present on stage, with his son Eden playing the instrument.

The band dedicated Lullaby to the long-serving bassist and later took to Instagram to explain the switch.

"Shortly before the first of our three Berlin Wuhlheide concerts yesterday, Simon was taken ill," Robert Smith wrote.


He added, "His son Eden shifted sideways to save the show. Unfortunately, Simon is still not well enough to play, so Eden will be filling the bass breach again tonight."

"We hope you will join us in wishing Simon the speediest of recoveries – And Eden thanks! – Onwards," the Just Like Heaven crooner concluded.

The Cure upcoming music

Besides the tour, last month Robert Smith revealed that the legendary band has made a follow-up to 2024's album Songs For A Lost World, while another poppy album is also being worked on.

Moreover, Robert recently joined Olivia Rodrigo for a track on her new album titled What's Wrong With Me.

The song came after the 67-year-old said he had "enjoyed a couple of memorable nights in the studio" with the stupid song hitmaker earlier this year, following his appearance as part of her headline slot at Glastonbury 2025.


"I can't believe this song exists with the person that it exists with," Olivia Rodrigo said of the collaboration. "I'm just so fucking over the moon […] I feel like I'm gonna cry. I can't believe that's a thing that happened in the real world and not just a figment of my imagination."

Robert Smith also features on The Rolling Stones' new album Foreign Tongues, contributing guitar on Divine Intervention and providing synth and backing vocals on Never Wanna Lose You.

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