Kevin Feige teases Yelena's surprise role in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova could appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, suggesting fans may see the character ahead of her confirmed role in Avengers: Doomsday.
While speaking at BiliBili World in Shanghai, Feige stated Yelena would play a crucial role in Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to launch in December.
However, he added, "If you don't want to wait until then, you might see Yelena a little bit sooner in the movies."
Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe film slated to launch before Doomsday, fans have interpreted the remark as a tease of Yelena's appearance alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man.
Yelena's expanding MCU journey
Pugh first portrayed Yelena, the adoptive sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), in 2021's Black Widow.
Later on, she was seen in Disney+'s Hawkeye and returned in 2025's Thunderbolts, where the team was rebranded as the New Avengers.
Pugh first portrayed Yelena, the adoptive sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), in 2021's Black Widow.
Yelena is already confirmed to return in Avengers: Doomsday that will unite heroes from across the Marvel universe, including the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and several returning Avengers.
'Spider-Man's' biggest adventure yet
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature Tom Holland's Peter Parker alongside Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned.
Some new cast members include Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi and Marvin Jones III.
Moreover, Feige revealed that Robert Downey Jr., who is set to make a return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, embraced the challenge by saying, "I played the best hero. I can play the best villain."
Notably, other details regarding the highly-anticipated movie remains undisclosed, early scripts excerpts indicate Peter Parker starts the film isolated and struggling with the emotional toll of living in secrecy, setting the stage for another high-stakes Spider-Man adventure.
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' release date
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theatres on July 31, 2026.