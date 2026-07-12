Buckingham Palace shares 'deeply saddened' news as Prince Harry concludes UK visit 

King Charles and Queen Camilla have received a shocking news as Prince Harry wrapped up his UK tour, a day after his family reunited with the Majesties.
On Sunday, July 12, Buckingham Palace shared a statement, reacting to the death of former emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away at the age of 74.
King Charles and Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'
"Their Majesties The King and Queen were deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar," the statement shared on the Instagram Story read.
Discussing the Sheikh's efforts for his country, the statement added, "High Highness dedicated many years of distinguished service to Qatar, guiding the nation through a transformative period in its history. His leadership. vision and commitment to the welfare of the Qatari people were widely admired, both within Qatar and around the world."
"Their Majesties extend their most heartfelt condolences to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, to the members of the Al Thani Family, and to the people of Qatar at this time of loss and mourning. The thoughts and prayers of the Royal Family are with all those who grieve his loss."
About Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani's death
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who was the architect of modern Qatar, passed away on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 74.
"With hearts steadfast in faith in God’s decree and destiny, the Amiri Diwan mourns the great loss to the nation of the late – may God have mercy on him – His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away this morning," the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.
Following his death, Qatar announced a four-day public mourning period starting Monday, with government agencies and public bodies suspending their work and flags to be lowered to half-mast.
Prince Harry's final public appearance in the UK
The message from King Charles and Queen Camilla came as Prince Harry marked the final public appearance of his UK visit, a day after he, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet met the King and Queen.
He visited a summer festival in Warwickshire supported by Scotty's Little Soldiers.
Notably, Prince Harry was not accompanied by Meghan to any public events in the UK this week.