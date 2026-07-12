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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy

'The Politician' star stated filming with the Emmy-winning star was both surreal and inspiring

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy
Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy 

Actress Zoey Deutch has described working alongside Jennifer Aniston in the new comedy Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass as one of the most memorable experiences of her life.

In an interview with People, The Politician star stated filming with the Emmy-winning star was both surreal and inspiring.

Deutch stated, "That was incredibly surreal for me,"called working with her "absolutely one of the most surreal moments of my life."

Moreover, she appreciated Aniston stating every take was impressive and admitting she usually found herself watching the performance instead of focusing on her own role.

Zoey Deutch opens up about working with Jennifer Aniston in new comedy


A hilarious celebrity cameo

In the comedy, Deutch plays Gail Daughtry, a cheerful hairdresser from Kansas who discovers her fiancé, Tom, in a compromising situation with Jennifer Aniston, who appears as herself in a surprise cameo.

The encounter happens after Tom claims Aniston is his Celebrity Sex Pass, referring to a hypothetical agreement enabling a partner to have one romantic encounter with a celebrity.

Praise for director David Wain

While adding to the conversation, Deutch showed admiration for director David Wain, stating his unique comedic style was one of the reasons she became a part of that project.

She stated, “I have been a fan of David’s work for so long, I just was like, no one else could write this. No one else could make this. It’s so singular and so specific to him.”

“And he’s the kind of director where he’s like, ‘Do this,’ and you don’t question it because it might not make sense to you in the moment, but you trust him because he has such a unique world and vision, " she added.

Film now in theaters

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass features an ensemble cast that includes Michael Cassidy, Jon Hamm and several celebrity cameos. The comedy is currently available to stream in theaters.

Alongside the film, Deutch is also appearing in Netflix's romantic comedy Voicemails for Isabelle and the animated feature Minions & Monsters, making it a busy year for the actress.

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