'Michael' sets new milestone, becomes first biopic to surpass $1 billion at box office 

Michael has secured a major milestone 12 weeks after release, as it became the first biopic to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales.
The film depicting the life of Michael Jackson has generated $629.8 million overseas and $371.8 million domestically, bringing the total to $1.001 billion.
Despite the criticism and online debates, Michael has continued to break records since it hit theatres in April 2026.
The movie opened to $97 million domestically and $217 million globally, smashing the opening weekend benchmark for musical biopics set by 2015's Straight Outta Compton ($60 million).
'Michael' achievements
Since its release, Michael has bagged a number of accolades, including becoming the highest-grossing musical biopic, as well as becoming the biggest film based on a real person, overtaking 2023's Oppenhiemer with $975 million.
It's also the largest film of all time for Lionsgate, as well as the studio's first movie to ever reach $1 billion.
Prior to Michael, Lionsgate's highest-grossing release was 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $865 million.
"Audiences have embraced the film from the beginning, turning it into a unique cultural phenomenon in theatres around the world," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson.
He added, "Their passion speaks to the enduring appeal of one of the greatest recording artists of all time, and it underscores the continued strength and vitality of the theatrical moviegoing experience."
Besides Michael, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the only film in 2026 to surpass the $1 billion mark, earning $1.008 billion.
About 'Michael'
Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael, starring Michael Jackson's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, follows the pop legend's journey from the Jackson 5 to his status as the King of Pop.
Colman Domingo and Nia Long play Michael's parents, Joe and Katherine, in the movie.
Notably, Lionsgate is expected to give a go-ahead to at least one more film about Michael Jackson's life.