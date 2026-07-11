Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon 2026: Youngest champion in 15 years

In a thrilling display of skill and nerves, 21-year-old Linda Noskova has been crowned the 2026 Wimbledon women’s singles champion. In an emotional final on Saturday, she defeated fellow Czech star Karolina Muchova with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.
This victory marks Noskova’s first-ever Grand Slam title and cements her status as the youngest Wimbledon women’s champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011.
A match of two halves
The final was a roller-coaster. Noskova dominated the first set, wrapping it up in under 40 minutes. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second set.
With a 5-2 lead, Noskova stood on the brink of victory but missed five championship points. Muchova, showing incredible grit, capitalized on the opening to fight back and take the set, forcing a decider.
Overcoming the drama
Reflecting on the pressure of those missed match points, the young champion admitted the difficulty of the situation. “It feels incredible,” she said following her win. “It’s been so tough, physically and mentally. It’s never easy to get the last point and Karo, you made me work so hard for it.”
Looking ahead
The final concluded on a touching note as the two compatriots embraced at the net. “I’m so happy I could play my first Grand Slam final with you, “Noskova added. “We made history today.”
With this historic win, Noskova has truly announced herself as a future force in professional tennis.