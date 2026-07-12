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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' box office collection day 3: Film crosses over Rs 53 crore

'Dhamaal 4' also maintained a great pace in overseas markets, earning a projected Rs 5 crore gross on Sunday

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ajay Devgns Dhamaal 4 box office collection day 3: Film crosses over Rs 53 crore
Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' box office collection day 3: Film crosses over Rs 53 crore

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues to dominate in box office by crossing the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide within two days of launch.

The comedy made a strong debut, followed by a significant boost on its first Saturday, collecting a projected Rs 22.50 crore nett in India, as per early figures from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Day 2 earnings marked a 60.7% increase over the film's opening-day collection of Rs 14 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 36.50 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 43.80 crore.


Worldwide collection continues to see growth 

The film also maintained a great pace in overseas markets, earning a projected Rs 5 crore gross on Sunday.

With a total overseas collection of Rs 10 crore, with the film now reaching an estimated gross amount of Rs 53.80 crore in just two days.’

Occupancy enhances throughout the day

Ajay Devgan’s comedy film saw an exponential raise in audience turnout on Saturday.

Overall Hindi occupancy stood at 37.29% across 10,954 shows. Attendance climbed slowly from 12.77% during morning shows to 58.69% in night screenings, indicating positive word-of-mouth and increasing audience interest.

Facing tough competition

Despite competing with multiple major releases, including Welcome to the Jungle, Alpha, Lenin, Evil Dead Burn, and Disney's live-action Moana, Dhamaal 4 has managed to maintain strong momentum at the box office.

Backed by Indra Kumar, the fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. Released on July 10, the film appears well-positioned for a solid opening weekend despite mixed critical reviews.

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