Lionel Messi’s ‘favorite’ referee to officiate Argentina vs England sparks concern

FIFA confirmed referees for the England vs Argentina 2026 World Cup semifinals, giving Lionel Messi a big relief.
According to Daily Mail, Messi's favourite referee will officiate England's highly-anticipated semi-final with the reigning champions, increasing the fears of favouritism.
Messi's side all set to clash with the Three Lions, having scraped past Egypt and Switzerland in controversial fashion in the last-16 and quarter-finals respectively.
The manner of those victories, in which Egypt had a goal controversially disallowed and the Swiss saw striker Breel Embolo sent off, resulted in huge backlash and speculation that FIFA are conspiring to help Messi and Argentina win the tournament.
How will officiate Argentina vs England?
FIFA on Tuesday, July 14, confirmed that Ismail Elfath will be the man in the middle - in what will be the most high-profile occasion of his career as a referee.
Elfath was on the sidelines as Argentina and France slugged it out in what is considered one of the best finals ever. Argentina went on to win 4-2 on penalties after it finished 3-3, with Messi scoring twice and lifting the greatest prize of all.
But Elfath also knows Messi well from his time with Inter Miami having refereed him four times, with Messi winning every game.
The startling record comes after supporters raised fears that Argentina have had preferential treatment through the tournament.
Argentina will face off Three Lions at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, as England bid to reach their first World Cup final since 1966, while Argentina looks to reach back-to-back showpieces.
All eyes will be on the officials on Wednesday after claims that the tournament was being “rigged” to make sure the reigning champions made it through to the final.
Alongside Elfath will be US assistants Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins.
They are set to be joined by Italian officials Maurizio Mariani (fourth official) and Daniele Bindoni (reserve assistant referee).
The increased scrutiny comes after Argentina somehow came back to beat Egypt 3-2 in their last-16 clash in dubious circumstances.