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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Kim Kardashian makes emotional appeal after Lewis Hamilton split rumours debunked

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian sparked romance buzz after they spotted enjoying at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appeal after Lewis Hamilton split rumours debunked
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appeal after Lewis Hamilton split rumours debunked 

Kim Kardashian has made an emotional appeal after shrugging off the break-up rumours with Lewis Hamilton.

On Tuesday, July 14th, the SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram stories to share a post from a random Instagram page, Law of Attraction Live, which has an emotional quote.

Emotional note 

The message – which more seems like an appeal said, "God, when you open a door for me, open two."

"For my sister, she deserves it as much as I do," the quote further said.

P.C. Kim Karadshian?instagram Stories
P.C. Kim Karadshian?instagram Stories 

To make it clear, Kim – who has been the subject of online discussion due to her intense relationship with the Formula One driver- tagged her four sisters, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian-Jenner clan's brief relationship history 

As for the Kardashian sisters, Kourtney is married to the popular singer, Travis Barker, while Khloé was previously married to Lamar Odom, and parted ways in 2016.

But her Jenner sisters, Kylie, are in the headlines as she is currently seeing Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, and Kendall has been involved with Jacob Elordi since this year.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's break up rumours 

Well, the update came a few hours after she debunked the escalating rumours suggesting that Kim has officially parted ways with Lewis, whom she started seeing earlier this year after they spotted enjoying the 2026 Super Bowl performance headlined by the Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny.

The split rumours emerged after several eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pair appeared to no longer follow each other on Instagram, despite being soft launching their romance ahead of the racer's Tokyo Grand Prix. 


However, sources have since debunked this, noting the pair never actually followed each other on the platform in the first place, as Hamilton strictly follows brand accounts.

Kim Kardashian debunks split rumours with Lewis Hamilton 

In addition to the insider's confirmation, Kim herself shrugged off the break-up rumours as she posted a loved-up selfie with Lewis Hamilton on Instagram.

On Monday, July 13th, taking to her Instagram account, the reality television star posted a carousel of images, offering a glimpse into her private life.

This move also echoed, as it is a subtle reaction to the escalating split reports.

Before Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian was married to the controversial rapper, Kanye West, with whom she parted ways in 2022.

The former couple also co-parent their four children, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West.  

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