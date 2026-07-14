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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Ariana Grande drops big Ricky Álvarez romance hint as Zendaya joins Eternal Sunshine Tour

The 'Thank U, Next' crooner seemingly 'confirms' her relationship with Ricky Álvarez during her Eternal Sunshine Tour

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande drops big Ricky Álvarez romance hint as Zendaya joins Eternal Sunshine Tour
Ariana Grande drops big Ricky Álvarez romance hint as Zendaya joins Eternal Sunshine Tour  

Ariana Grande has seemingly made a confirmation nod to her rumoured romance with Ricky Álvarez during her ongoing concert tour, Eternal Sunshine. 

The Side to Side crooner – who is currently supporting her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine through the United States is also taking her secret relationship with the former footballer.  

During the concert, Ariana teased her reunion with Ricky as she changed the original lyrics of her iconic track, Thank U, Next. 

Ricky Alvarez romance confirmation 

On Monday, July 13th, the Wicked starlet performed in front of the crowd at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, as she sang, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back."

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The 33-year-old American singer and songwriter made this move, which now fans believe is the official confirmation of her relationship. 

Zendaya's surprise appearance at EST 

This update came when several media outlets reported that Ariana's industry rival, Zendaya, also attended the concert.

As the pictures from the concert went viral, fans spotted The Odyssey starlet secretly enjoying the superstar’s show, leaving fans in a frenzy. 

Fans' reactions 

One fan mocked Zendaya for her hair transformation, "ZENDAYA AT ARIANA’S CONCERT WHAT?" 

"Ariana gives nod to Ricky and Zendaya witnessed, what a saga it is," another noted.

While a third commented, "Law styles Ari since 2016." 

Zendaya and Ariana Grande's rivalry 

For those unaware, Zendaya and Ariana Grande maintain a friendly, supportive dynamic behind the scenes, despite rumours of professional rivalry stemming from their overlapping fan bases and similar career trajectories. 

Despite their "rival" equation, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day actress's heartfelt gesture moved Ariana Grande's fans. 

Ricky Alvarez and Ariana Grande's relationship history  

The popstar made headlines due to her romance with Ricky Álvarez as she gave the nod, seemingly confirming her reunion with the retired soccer player. 

This update came after the two were spotted in Austin, Texas, on June 26th, to celebrate the singer's birthday.

Ariana and Ricky initially split in 2016 and are currently rekindling their romance, which the two have yet to confirm. 

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