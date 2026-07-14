Tzuyu, Jihyo, Chaeyoung and Jeongyeong of TWICE to leave JYP Entertainment? What we know

Amid contract renewable talks, multiple members of TWICE are speculated to leave K-pop giant JYP Entertainment to pursue solo career under different agencies.
Jihyo to pursue solo promotion independently
As reported by local media, the South Korean girl group leader Jihyo, who joined JYP as a trainee in 2005, is expected to leave the agency after 21 years for her own one-person label.
She has recently been meeting with various officials within the entertainment industry and is widely expected to establish her one-person agency for her solo career.
Moreover, Jihyo is expected to remain with TWICE and continue her group activities, while her solo activities will be managed independently.
Jihyo has joined four other members of the K-pop girl group, including Tzuyu, Chaeyoung and Jeongyeon, who are reportedly leaving JYP Entertainment, while continuing with the group activities.
Tzuyu's future with JYP remains unconfirmed
Tzuyu, the Taiwanese member of TWICE, is also expected to not renew contract with JYP after more than a decade with the agency.
She will also continue her activities with the group while also pursuing her solo activities with an entirely different team.
Chaeyoung and Jeongyeong of TWICE seeks new agencies
Chaeyoung has also reportedly begun meeting with other entertainment agencies as discussions over her contract renewal with JYP Entertainment continue.
According to multiple industry insiders, Chaeyoung recently held meetings with other agencies regarding her solo activities. Details regarding a potential contract or specific negotiations have not been disclosed.
Moreover, Jeongyeon was also spotted meeting with another agency, where her older sister, actress Gong Seung Yeon, is signed.
JYP reacts to TWICE exit reports
In response to the reports, JYP Entertainment stated, "TWICE is currently in the process of discussing contract renewals. We will provide an update once details have been finalised."
About TWICE
TWICE, the nine-member group, which debuted in 2015, previously renewed as a full team with the company in 2022. The current negotiations mark the members' second contract renewal.
The contract renewal reports came just days after TWICE concluded its sixth world tour, THIS IS FOR, which ran three encore concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome from July 10 to July 12.
The tour, featuring 81 concerts across 44 cities and regions worldwide, marked the largest world tour in TWICE's career.