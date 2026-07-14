Prince William's 'forever home' in doubt after new royal report

Prince William may be forced to reconsider plans for his family's long-term home at Forest Lodge, with a new report suggesting the Prince of Wales could eventually follow King Charles' footsteps.
The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in 2025 on a 20-year lease with their three children, leaving Adelaide Cottage behind for what was described as a fresh start following Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024.
A former courtier told MailOnline that "the spell is broken" over monarchs living at Buckingham Palace.
King Charles remains at Clarence House
Despite the palace's £370 million refurbishment, King Charles confirmed in 2025 that he plans to remain at Clarence House, while Buckingham Palace continues as the monarchy's London headquarters.
"His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life," said a palace spokesperson.
They added, "It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way."
On this issue, Royal Editor, Emily Nash said, "He isn't turning his back on Buckingham Palace, he's redefining its purpose.
Nash added, "A stone's throw across The Mall, Clarence House is much smaller and offers far more privacy, even if some of the downstairs rooms are occasionally used to host smaller receptions and events."
Although King Charles plans to remain at Clarence House after Buckingham Palace's renovation, a former courtier said Prince William could still face pressure to live nearby, despite claims the palace has "outgrown its appropriateness as a home."
The former courtier said living closer to the monarchy's headquarters would be more practical, as travelling to Forest Lodge or even Kensington Palace could complicate day-to-day royal business.
Prince William faces pressure to follow King Charles' footsteps
Prince William and Princess Kate could eventually follow King Charles' example by moving from Windsor to Clarence House.
Another option would be apartments at nearby St James's Palace.