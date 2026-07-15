Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Royal

Buckingham Palace issues update on ‘Princess’ after Meghan Markle’s Emmys nod

King Charles office shares major update on 'Princess's Royal tour after Meghan Markle's Emmys 2026

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Buckingham Palace issues update on ‘Princess’ after Meghan Markle’s Emmys nod
Buckingham Palace issues update on ‘Princess’ after Meghan Markle’s Emmys nod

Royal Family breaks silence in first exciting update just hours after Meghan Markle celebrated a personal milestone.

On Wednesday, July 15, the official Instagram account of Buckingham Palace released a slew of photos from King's sister, Princess Anne's state visit to Korea with husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

The carousel featured beaming photos of The Princess Royal with her husband as they both carried a slew of Royal engagements in the East Asian country.

Alongside the photo of Her Royal Highness during her time in Busan and Seoul, was a caption that read, "The Princess and Sir Tim Laurence visited a range of places to highlight the strength of the UK-Republic of Korea relationship."


It continued, "The Princess attended commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River at the United National Memorial Cemetery, and met veterans of the Korean War."

During her visit, Charles, Edward and Andrew's sister also "attended commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River at the United National Memorial Cemetery, and met veterans of the Korean War."

She also "an audience with The President of the Republic of Korea, President Lee Jaw Myung."

This update on Prince Harry and William's beloved aunt came on the same day Meghan's Netflix series, With, Love bagged a Emmy Awards 2026 nomination.


Shortly after the delightful announcement, Meghan turned to her official Instagram account to express her excitement over this recognition.

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