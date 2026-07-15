Prince Edward quietly marks personal milestone amid King Charles, Sussexes meeting buzz

Amid weeks of chaotic headlines on Prince Harry’s UK visit, followed by King Charles’ surprise reunion with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – Prince Edward remained focused on marking a personal milestone.
On July 13, The Duke of Edinburgh celebrated the 70th anniversary of the DofE Award at the Palace of Westminster, in the House of Commons.
The event did not only celebrate 70 years of the youth achievement programme – which was founded by his father, Prince Philip in 1956, but also marked 40 years of Prince Edward receiving his first Gold Award from him.
As per the details shared on Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s fanpage on Instagram, “Former Youth Ambassador Scarlett joined HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Bronze Award holder Louise Minchin, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Minister for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth, Stephanie Peacock MP were also in attendance at the Palace of Westminster to mark 70 years of the DofE and the incredible impact the Award has made on young people’s lives.”
The Instagram page offered fans exclusive glimpses into DofE Awards in beaming photos featuring King's younger brother in very high spirits.
This dual celebration for the Duke came just days after his next major joint engagement with wife, Duchess Sophie was announced.
According to the Royal Diary on the Firm’s official website, Edward companied by Sophie will be attending the XXIII Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on July 30, 2026.
The Duke will grace the event in his capacity as the Vice Patron of Commonwealth Sport.