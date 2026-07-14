Princess Mette-Marit reunites with convicted son Høiby hours after hospital discharge

Crown Princess Mette-Marit is back to the palace after a critical medical procedure.
On Tuesday, July 14, Hello! reported that the future queen of Norway has been discharged from hospital after undergoing a “life-saving” lung transplant.
Upon her arrival at the royal residence, Mette-Marit received an unexpected surprise as her convicted son, Marius Borg Høiby, was released on house arrest.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit discharged from hospital
Nearly a month after undergoing the critical operation at the National Hospital on June 18, Crown Princess Mette-Marit was finally discharged this week, shared the Norwegian Royal Family on Tuesday, July 14.
In a press release, the princess expressed that she was “deeply grateful” to be in recovery.
The Royal Household confirmed that Princess Mette-Marit’s health is as “good as can be expected” under the circumstances.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who make the choice to donate organs. Through organ donation, I have been given the gift of life. Words fail me as I try to express how profoundly grateful and humbled I am,” stated Mette-Marit in the statement.
She continued, “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has stood by me throughout this long journey: my family, the doctors, surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals, as well as all those who make an invaluable contribution to the Norwegian health service every day."
"I would like to send a special greeting to my friends living with fibrosis. You have been extraordinary during one of the most demanding periods of my life. Living with fibrosis is not for the faint-hearted, and not a day goes by without me thinking about how strong you are,” the future queen noted.
The princess went on to express that she deeply appreciate the care and consideration she received from so many people across Norway during her illness.
“It has given me strength when I needed it the most. Thank you so very much,” she concluded.
The Crown Princess of Norway underwent lung transplant after symptoms from her pulmonary fibrosis worsened.
Marius Borg Høiby release on house arrest
On Tuesday, July 14, Xmag reported that Norway’s public prosecutor has dropped its appeal against a court ruling allowing the Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s 29-year-old Marius Borg Høiby to spend the next four weeks under house arrest while wearing an electronic ankle monitor to take care for his mother.
Why was Marius Borg Høiby convicted?
Marius Borg Høiby was sentenced to four years in prison last month after being convicted of two counts of rape and assaulting his ex-girlfriend and for repeatedly violating a restraining order against her.
While prosecutors sought to keep him in custody for four more weeks, the Oslo District Court approved house arrest.