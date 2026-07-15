Here's why Queen Camilla takes u-turn on her decision to never meet Harry, Meghan

Queen Camilla – who was believed to be “adamant” on never reconciling with King Charles estranged son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle had to backtrack on her strong stance.
In a surprising turn of events after a constant back and forth on her UK return – Meghan finally landed in London last week with her and Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The last-minute decision from the duchess came after it was reported that The Duke of Sussex has been “frantically” persuading Charles for a meeting with his family during their first-ever trip to the UK since 2022.
Much to everyone’s amusement, Meghan made an under the radar arrival in Harry’s home country – which the couple had left in 2020 after stepping down from their Royal duties.
On Friday, July 10, an official statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that the “monarch has hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Archie and Lilibet at Highgrove House this afternoon.”
The statement from King Charles’ office also revealed that the Queen was also present during Charles meeting with his estranged son and daughter-in-law.
Although, all the details of their private reunion has been strictly kept under the wraps from both the Palace and the Sussexes – a Royal expert has exclusively revealed Camilla’s reason to be a part of this highly-talked meeting at the crown estate.
Speaking exclusively to Fox News, Royal expert Roya Nikkhah claimed that Camilla – who "rarely" stays at Highgrove over the weekends wanted to be a supportive force for the King.
While Royal photographer Helena Chard noted that "Camilla's presence matters to Charles," adding, "She is his rock and smooths any bumps in the road."