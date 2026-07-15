Jennifer Winget set to wed William Ishmael in intimate UK ceremony on THIS date

Jennifer Winget is all set to say “I do” to William Ishmael.
According to Bombay Times, the Beyhadh actress is preparing to tie the knot for the second time with Singapore-based businessman Ishmael in an intimate ceremony, set to be held in the United Kingdom.
The wedding, reportedly scheduled for Thursday, July 16, is said to be a private affair attended only by family members and close friends.
As per the report, for her special day, Winget has locked in a custom-designed white bridal gown by designer Karleo.
About Jennifer Winget
Born on May 30, 1985, in Maharashtra’s Bombay, Jennifer Winger is an Indian actress who primarily appears in Hindi television.
She is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India and is a recipient of several accolades including two ITA Awards and two Indian Telly Awards.
Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael relationship
While exact details of Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael’s relationship are unknown, it is reported that the lovebirds have been dating privately for some time and prefer to keep their romance out of the public eye.
According to the reports, William proposed the Bepannah actress during a vacation and the two have been planning a Christian wedding.
Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover relationship
The 41-year-old Indian actress tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in April 2012 after meeting him on the set of their popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye.
However, their marriage lasted only about two years before their separation in 2014, with the former flames staying tight-lipped on the reason behind their divorce.
Jennifer Winget TV shows
Jennifer Winget has starred in a number of popular TV shows, including Bepannah, Beyhadh, Beyhadh 2, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Code M, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay.