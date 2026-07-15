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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
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King Felipe, Queen Letizia celebrate Spain's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory

Spanish Royal Family pens heartwarming message after national football team scores big at 2026 FIFA WC semi-final

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
King Felipe, Queen Letizia celebrate Spains historic 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory
King Felipe, Queen Letizia celebrate Spain's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory  

Spanish Royal Family has released heartwarming video of King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup's semi-final. 

The 58-year-old His Majesty turned to his Instagram account to share the behind-the-scenes from last night's historical triumph after Spain made an unexpected entry into the highly-anticipated finals against Argentina.

The royal celebrations 

In the viral video clip, King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia are seen sitting on a sofa alongside their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia seeing the nail-biting match on their television screens. 

The footage also saw, the Spanish monarch could be pictured throwing both arms into the air in delight before embracing his wife and daughters in an emotional group hug.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's official message for Spanish national football team 

In other moments, the family watched the action closely with arms around one another, creating an image that quickly resonated with football fans across Spain.

"You have proved again why you are one of the great teams in the world. Now, with a whole country on your side, it's time to fight for the title," the Palace shared the message on behalf of the royal family.

They continued encouraging the royals as they stated, "Thank you for letting us enjoy this road. Go for it, @sefutbol." 

Spain's football team's upcoming matches 

On Tuesday, July 14th, the European champions Spain won against France with 2-0 score, creating history in this year's FIFA World Cup.

The upcoming World Cup final is set to take place on Sunday, July 19th, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

King Felipe's passion for football 

King Felipe is widely seen as a passionate supporter of the Spanish national team (La Roja).

He often attends crucial games and is known to visit the players in their locker room to personally congratulate them and offer words of encouragement. 

For those unaware, Spanish King has travelled to Guadalajara, Mexico, to Guadalajara, Mexico, to witness the national team's triumph over Uruguay last month but has been unable to attend the subsequent matches against Austria.    

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