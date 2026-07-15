Queen Camilla hosts IUSG Sisters at Clarence House for impactful meeting

Queen Camilla hosted a special meeting at Clarence House.
The Royal Family took to its official Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 15, to share about the Queen’s latest engagement, reporting that she hosted the Sisters from the International Union of Superiors General (IUSG) at Clarence House.
During the meeting, the group opened up about the impact they make through their global work, especially to provide support to vulnerable females.
“At Clarence House, The Queen hosted Sisters from the International Union of Superiors General (IUSG) who shared the impact of their global work, particularly in support of vulnerable women and girls,” shared Buckingham Palace.
The palace also posted a photo of Camilla smiling brightly as she posed with the Sisters for the snap.
In the following Story, the Royals shared a snap from King Charles’s wife’s State Visit to the Holy See last year, where she met with the Sisters.
“Last yea, Her Majesty met the Sisters during The King and Queen’s State Visit to the Holy See. The meeting was an opportunity to reflect on the work of the Sisters to support women living in conditions of conflict, poverty, and displacement across the world,” stated the caption.
What is International Union of Superiors General?
Established in 1965 in Rome, the International Union of Superiors General is a Catholic organization that represents about 600,000 sisters and nuns from 80 countries worldwide.
It offers programs and resources to assist members in guiding their respective religious congregations, collaborating with global organizations to address societal challenges, and coordinating multi-congregation projects, such as joint communities in areas of great need.
About Queen Camilla
Born on July 17, 1947, Camilla is the Queen of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms as the wife of King Charles III.