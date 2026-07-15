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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 23 minutes ago
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Meghan Markle finally breaks silence after securing surprise Emmy nod for 'With, Love'

After surprise reunion with King Charles III, the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix reality show, 'With, Love Meghan' scores big

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 23 minutes ago
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence after securing surprise Emmy nod for With, Love
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence after securing surprise Emmy nod for 'With, Love' 

Meghan Markle makes surprise move after securing major 2026 Emmy recognition. 

Meghan Markle has finally broken her silence after she scored major recognition at the 2026 Emmys. 

The Duchess of Sussex – who has still not recovered from the surprise reunion with King Charles III during her "off-camera" trip to the United Kingdom with Prince Harry has marked another milestone regarding her career.

First career achievement after 'off-camera' reunion with King Charles 

On Wednesday, July 15th, the official fan page of Meghan, 44, has revealed that the Suits alum has been nominated for the accolade at the 2026 Emmy Awards ceremony, which is set to take place in September of this year.

The prominent member of the British Royal Family has been nominated due to her Netflix reality television show, With Love, Meghan.

Duchess of Sussex's breaks silence 

Notably, the show was nominated for Outstanding Lifestyle Program at the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The fan page expressed deep gratitude, writing a heartfelt note that read, "To be recognised by the Emmys alongside such fantastic shows is a monumental honour; as the saying goes, just being nominated is an incredible achievement in itself!" 

Shortly after the news broke online, Meghan turned to the Instagram page of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to provide a useful update on a "guide to seasonal produce."

The mother of two also shared a picture of different crops, which she might grow on her organic farm in her Montecito residence, where she has been located since 2020 after leaving the United Kingdom due to tensions with King Charles III and the entire royal family. 

This post marked her first after the buzz-worthy recognition; the duchess also proved to His Majesty through her new achievement.

After her disappointing reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside Prince Archie, seven and Princess Lilibet, five, Meghan has been noticed focusing on her career as if she planned to answer her distant in-laws through her powerful career.

In addition to her Emmy nod, she is also set to make a surprise television appearance on MasterChef Australia.  

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