Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Meghan Markle's position cleared in King Charles' reunion with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in surprise move in the UK

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Meghan Markles position cleared in King Charles reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle's position cleared in King Charles' reunion with Archie, Lilibet

During Prince Harry's highly awaited visit to the UK, his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and wife Meghan Markle reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla for the first time in four years.

The meeting, held at Highgrove House on July 10, made Harry's UK trip significantly more meaningful; however, reaching there was far from cut and dried.

Prince Harry's troubling week in the UK

The family reunion came amid a hectic week for Prince Harry, who had to deal with security concerns, issues regarding accommodation, and facing loss against the Daily Mail over a privacy case.

Meghan Markle's role in the reunion

Amid the chaos of the UK trip, a source has unveiled the role Meghan played in the reunion between King Charles and his youngest grandchildren.

A source close to the couple shared with People that Meghan "is very supportive" of Harry and that "there's a lot of sadness" over how the week went and that she could not be by his side for emotional support.

Meanwhile, another insider revealed that when it comes to the relationship between Harry and King Charles and the Duke's dealing with his family, "she always lets him lead."

Prince Harry's initial UK trip plans

Meghan was initially set to travel to the UK alongside Prince Harry with their children to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham; however, on July 4, it was announced that the Duke would be travelling alone after finding out that he and his family would not be receiving police protection during their visit.

Russell Myers, author of William & Catherine, noted, "What was billed as a big homecoming—not only for Harry but potentially for Meghan too—turned into a nightmare. It was further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry's relationship with the institution."


Besides not having his family by his side, Harry also had to deal with a massive blow following the court's ruling against him in the case of the Daily Mail, which he later denounced as a "complete and obvious whitewash".

Despite the troubles, Harry reportedly kept his focus on his engagements, including attending the Invictus Games conference, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the WellChild nurses, and the countdown for the Games, which Meghan was originally supposed to attend.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's meeting with King Charles

Hours after wrapping up his Birmingham event on July 10, Prince Harry and his family, who travelled to Britain from Portugal, made the journey to Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

For the first time since 2022, Archie and Lilibet reportedly met their grandfather, and the meeting also marked only the third meeting between King Charles and Harry since the monarch's 2024 cancer diagnosis.

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