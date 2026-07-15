Princess Anne joins K-pop stars for joyful moment after solemn visit on South Korea tour

Princess Anne had an eventful day in South Korea.
The Princess Royal – who kicked off her five-day Asia tour with a visit to South Korea – spent a meaningful day in the country, undertaking several engagements.
Princess Anne pays visit to Korean War cemetery
On her second day of the tour, the 75-year-old princess, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, began the engagements with a visit to United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, paying tribute to British servicemen who lost their lives during the Korean War.
Marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imjin River, Anne laid a wreath of red poppies at the base of a lion statue honouring fallen British soldiers.
She also toured the cemetery grounds, learning about the Victoria Cross recipients buried there.
Princess Anne meets Korean War veterans
During her visit, Princess Anne also enjoyed a tea session with the veterans of the Korean War: 92-year-old Ryu Young-bong, 94-year-old Kim Eung-soo, and 95-year-old Jeong Sik-hyeon.
As per a United Nations Memorial Cemetery spokesperson, King Charles’s sister attentively listened to the servicemen and expressed "her deepest respect and gratitude for their immense sacrifice and devotion.”
Princess Anne’s visit to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
On the same day, the Princess Royal and Sir Tim also visited one of the world’s largest shipbuilding companies, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, to hold talks on UK-South Korea maritime and defence cooperation.
Princess Anne meets K-pop girl group
On Tuesday evening, Princess Anne attended a reception at Seoul’s Four Seasons Hotel where she shared a joyful moment with NMIXX – a popular K-pop girl group.
During the event, hosted by the British Embassy in Seoul, the princess could be seen smiling and laughing with Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin as they were engaged in an interactive conversation.
Princess Anne will conclude her three-day South Korea tour on Wednesday, July 15, after which she will travel to Thailand for a two-day visit before concluding her Asia tour on Friday, July 17, 2026.