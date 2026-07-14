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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles takes pride in continuing Royal tradition with first historic visit to Isle of Man

Lord of Mann King Charles III delivers heartfelt speech as he makes his first historic visit to Isle of Man

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles takes pride in continuing Royal tradition with first historic visit to Isle of Man

King Charles takes long-standing Royal legacy forward with his first-ever visit to the Isle of Man as the Lord of Mann.

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the 77-year-old monarch received a warm welcome as he arrived to the British Crown Dependency.

During his visit, Charles delivered a heartfelt speech while addressing to Isle of Man’s own parliament called, Tynwald.

“I am most grateful to you and to the High Court of Tynwald for the warm welcome that you have extended and for the assurances of loyalty and allegiance that you have expressed,” Charles began his speech for the oldest continuous parliament in the world.

He went on, “I am aware that this year is Manx Language Year Blein ny Gaelgey [Year of the Manx Language]. So I very much hope I have not succeeded at this point in massacring this wonderful celebration of your language…!”

“My wife and I have very happy memories of the welcome that we received when we were here together in 2012 to mark my late mother’s Diamond Jubilee. During that visit, we learned much about this beautiful Island, its proud traditions, rich history and heritage, and its passion for innovation,” added His Majesty in his powerful address as Lord of Mann.

The British monarch continued, “We also met local producers and farmers and heard about their attempts to work sustainably in Harmony with Nature.”

“On an island such as this, one never feels far from the marvellous landscapes and the sea that surrounds us, from the heights of Snaefell to the wooded glens and beautiful beaches – an environment so justly designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve,” he added.

Directly addressing the president of the state, he noted, “this is a global accolade that celebrates the unique relationship between the Manx people and their environment.”

“On this occasion, I am fortunately able to reiterate how extremely disappointed I was not to have been with you in 2024, but I know that Her Majesty greatly enjoyed that visit. I need hardly say that I am delighted, and proud, that I can now add my own congratulations to the Island’s capital on its new status as the City of Douglas,” he added.

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