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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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What led to Milania Giudice arrest? Shocking updates emerge amid court appearance

Milania Giudice was arrested in May for involvement in a domestic violence at her mother and stepdad's house

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
What led to Milania Giudice arrest? Shocking updates emerge amid court appearance
What led to Milania Giudice arrest? Shocking updates emerge amid court appearance

Milania Giudice, the daughter of Teresa Giudice, made a virtual court appearance for a hearing linked to her May arrest for assault.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star attended the Tuesday, July 14, hearing alongside her attorney Alan Kraminsky virtually in Montville Township Municipal Court.

Milania Giudice allegedly punched the victim ahead of arrest

During the hearing, a judge alleged that Milania Giudice punched someone, identified as "LR", in the face before her arrest.

Giudice "did knowingly cause bodily injury to another, specifically by striking the victim, LR, in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim's forehead, during a domestic dispute... a disorderly person's offense," the judge noted.

Milania Giudice's possible sentence

The 20-year-old was ordered to attend a hearing in August and was notified that if she is found guilty, her sentence could include up to six months in jail, probation and fines of over $500.

About Milania Giudice's May arrest

She was arrested by Montville Township police for her alleged involvement in domestic violence at her mother's and stepdad Luis "Louie" Ruelas' home on May 14.

As per the Montville Police Department arrest report, Giudice was "throwing food [and] candles" during the "domestic violence dispute.


Teresa's other daughter Gabriella Giudice called 911 just before 6:15 p.m. and said her "sister [was] acting erratically".

Giudice was ultimately placed under arrest with "double-locked" handcuffs and charged with one count of simple arrest.

At a May 19 hearing, the 20-year-old, who is a student at the University of Tampa, did not enter a plea.

Milania Giudice speaks out about her arrest

In June, Milania spoke publicly about her arrest for the first time while reacting to a fake mugshot circulating on social media.


"I have one thing to say, I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow. But that 'mugshot' of me, if you guys really believe. That's AI," she said in a TikTok video at the time. 

She added, "I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."

Teresa, 54, shares four daughters, Gia, 25, Gabriella and Milania, 21, and Audriana, 16, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, whom she was married to from 1999 to 2020. After their divorce, Teresa married Luis "Louie" Ruelas in 2022.

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