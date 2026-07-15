Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 58 minutes ago
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Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries

Spotify's latest expansion lets more families manage their child’s account

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 58 minutes ago
Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries
Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries

Spotify has officially announced an expansion of its parent-managed accounts feature, which is now accessible to all users on the free tier.

This expansion lets more families manage their child’s account, offering a safer listening experience for children without purchasing a Premium subscription.

What are Spotify Managed Accounts?

Initially launched in 2024, Managed Accounts remained exclusively available to paid subscribers, allowing parents to supervise their children's music experience.

Unlike a shared account, every child receives an individual account where they can save favorite songs, create playlists, and receive personalized music recommendations.

Their listening activity also remains separate, meaning it won't affect their parents' recommendations or appear in the annual Spotify Wrapped summary.


What parental controls are available?

Managed Accounts include several built-in safety features to help parents control what their children can access.

By default, children cannot play explicitly labeled music, while video playback is turned off. Interactive features, including Messages and other age-restricted tools, are also disabled.

Furthermore, the feature allows parents to customize their listening experience by blocking specific songs or artists and updating content preferences whenever needed.

Availability

The feature is currently accessible across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, with plans for a broader expansion in the near future.

How to set up a Spotify Managed Account?

Eligible users can create a Managed Account directly within the music streaming giant's app. Family Plan account holders should open their account settings, select "Add a Member," and then choose "Add a listener aged under 13 (or the market equivalent)."

Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries

Parents will then be guided through the setup process, including selecting a display name and configuring content restrictions. These settings can be changed whenever you want.

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