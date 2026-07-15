Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability

Apple will launch the highly anticipated model along with the flagship iPhone 18 series

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max has yet to be officially released soon, with leaks continuing to emerge ahead of launch.

While none of the details have been confirmed by Apple, here's everything we know so far.

Display upgrades

In terms of display, Apple forthcoming device is likely to consist of a 6.9-inch OLED display with higher peak brightness, enhanced HDR performance and improved outdoor visibility.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability


Performance

The device could be equipped with Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, delivering faster AI processing, and better overall performance.

Design changes

Furthermore, the report suggested Apple will retain its premium titanium, along with some refinements.

Camera improvements

In terms of camera capabilities, Apple is reported to add some upgraded sensors for enhanced computational photography for better low-light performance, making it a perfect choice for all the photography enthusiasts.

Moreover, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to release in some tantalising hues, including Silver, Dark Gray, Light Blue and a new Dark Cherry finish.


What to expect?

It’s worth mentioning that all the earlier mentioned leaks remain speculative, as they are yet to be confirmed by Apple itself.

However, if the leaks turn out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will focus on brighter displays, improved cameras, faster performance, longer battery life and AI-powered features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max release date

The Cupertino-based tech giant will launch the highly anticipated model along with the flagship iPhone 18 series during its annual September 2026 launch event in the US.

Several reports suggested pre-orders could kick off within a day of the announcement, with retail sales starting about a week later.

iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing

As per some credible analysts, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at nearly $1,299, making it up to $200 more expensive in contrast to its predecessor.

The significant raise is reportedly associated with increasing component costs and hardware upgrades.

Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries
Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries
WhatsApp prepares own cloud backup service for iPhone users
WhatsApp prepares own cloud backup service for iPhone users
Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?
Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?
Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers
Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers
IBM stock plunges 20% in pre-market trading, raising concerns among investors
IBM stock plunges 20% in pre-market trading, raising concerns among investors
Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates
Galaxy S26 Ultra users report red screen issue as Samsung investigates
EU proposes new age restriction for social media access
EU proposes new age restriction for social media access
Total solar eclipse in August: Here’s all you need to know
Total solar eclipse in August: Here’s all you need to know
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Meta and Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
Apple bets on late iPhone 18 Pro release to challenge Android flagships
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk takes jab at Sam Altman after Apple's trade secrets lawsuit against OpenAI
Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism
Meta takes down Muse Image feature after widespread criticism

Popular News

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott attempted suicide before hospitalisation: What we know

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott attempted suicide before hospitalisation: What we know

2 minutes ago
Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe

Cyclospora outbreak in US: foods under investigation and how to stay safe
2 hours ago
Jung Haein sparks backlash after publicly supporting Kim Soo-hyun's comeback

Jung Haein sparks backlash after publicly supporting Kim Soo-hyun's comeback
2 hours ago