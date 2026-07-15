Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro Max has yet to be officially released soon, with leaks continuing to emerge ahead of launch.
While none of the details have been confirmed by Apple, here's everything we know so far.
Display upgrades
In terms of display, Apple forthcoming device is likely to consist of a 6.9-inch OLED display with higher peak brightness, enhanced HDR performance and improved outdoor visibility.
Performance
The device could be equipped with Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, delivering faster AI processing, and better overall performance.
Design changes
Furthermore, the report suggested Apple will retain its premium titanium, along with some refinements.
Camera improvements
In terms of camera capabilities, Apple is reported to add some upgraded sensors for enhanced computational photography for better low-light performance, making it a perfect choice for all the photography enthusiasts.
Moreover, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to release in some tantalising hues, including Silver, Dark Gray, Light Blue and a new Dark Cherry finish.
What to expect?
It’s worth mentioning that all the earlier mentioned leaks remain speculative, as they are yet to be confirmed by Apple itself.
However, if the leaks turn out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will focus on brighter displays, improved cameras, faster performance, longer battery life and AI-powered features.
iPhone 18 Pro Max release date
The Cupertino-based tech giant will launch the highly anticipated model along with the flagship iPhone 18 series during its annual September 2026 launch event in the US.
Several reports suggested pre-orders could kick off within a day of the announcement, with retail sales starting about a week later.
iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing
As per some credible analysts, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at nearly $1,299, making it up to $200 more expensive in contrast to its predecessor.
The significant raise is reportedly associated with increasing component costs and hardware upgrades.