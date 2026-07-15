Selena Gomez made Benny Blanco answer a key question before hard-launching romance

When love found its way to Selena Gomez, she had only one question to ask.
During an interview with Spanish newspaper El País to promote his upcoming album Hermoso, Benny Blanco opened up about his relationship with the Sunset Blvd singer, sharing that they had some serious conversations before they made their romance public.
“We kept our relationship private for a long time, about eight or nine months,” revealed the American record producer.
He then revealed the important question the 33-year-old singer and actress asked him before the world knew about their love story.
“And she asked me, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? I understand if you want us to just be friends,’” stated Blanco.
He added, “And then I said, ‘You know what? Screw it.’ We’re lucky because we both have friends and family we’ve known since before all this, and we’re surrounded by a good group of people we love.”
During the conversation, Benny Blanco was also asked about the growing public interest in his personal life after years of working behind the scenes to which he said that he is still learning how to navigate social media.
“I don’t like to expose my life. Famous people are under constant scrutiny: if you say one thing, it’s wrong, and if you say another, it’s also wrong,” said the 38-year-old.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first met through the music industry and collaborated on several songs, including I Can’t Get Enough, before their friendship turned into a romance.
The couple began dating in mid-2023 but kept their romance private, before hard-launching their love in December that year.
A year later in December 2024, the lovebirds announced their engagement and tied the knot a few months later in September 2025.