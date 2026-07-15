Shakira revives ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ magic with Wyclef Jean during LMYNL New Jersey stop

Shakira and Wyclef Jean reunited to spark wild cheers!
During the Tuesday, July 14 show of her thrilling Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’s New Jersey show, the 49-year-old Colombian singer sparked a massive frenzy among the audience by bringing out Wyclef Jean onstage for a surprise reunion.
At the Prudential Center, the iconic music stars revived the magic of their 2006 hit track Hips Don’t Lie by delivering an electrifying performance.
Their thrilling show also ignited a buzz online as fans expressed their joy seeing the two reunite.
“My millennial heart is so happy,” commented one, while another wrote, “I was there what an amazing concert loved every moment thank you Shakira for an amazing concert your amazing.”
A third stated, “Seeing them perform this live together again is incredible. A truly timeless anthem.”
About Hips Don’t Lie
Hips Don’t Lie, released on February 28, 2006, is a single track by Shakira, featuring Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean.
The song is a reworking of Jean's 2004 track Dance Like This, and became the most-played pop track in a single week in American radio history following its debut.
Even after years since its release, the song continued cementing its legacy as in 2017, it was ranked 93rd on Billboard's Greatest Pop Songs of All Time list.
In 2018, it was recognized by National Public Radio as one of the greatest songs by women of the 21st century, and ranked 11th on Time Out New York’s list of the greatest pop songs ever in 2021.
By 2024, Hips Don’t Lie became Spotify’s most-streamed female song from the 2000s.
About LMYNL World Tour
The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is the seventh concert tour by Shakira in support of her 12th studio album of the same name.
It was kicked off on February 11, 2025, in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, and is set to conclude on October 11, 2026, in Spain’s Madrid.