Jessica Alba locked in to join Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going on 30’ reboot

Jessica Alba is all set to step into the world an iconic rom-com movie.
In a delightful update shared on Wednesday, July 15, Deadline reported that the Fantastic Four actress has been locked in to join the reboot of Jennifer Garner’s 2004 hit rom-com 13 Going on 30.
While details of her role in the upcoming film are being kept under wraps, the outlet confirmed that Alba has inked a deal to join Emily Bader, Logan Lerman and Adeline Rudolph in the ensemble cast.
The anticipated sequel – executive-produced by Jennifer Garner, who played the main character in the original movie – began production last month in Los Angeles.
Fans’ reactions
Shortly after the update made it to Instagram, fans flooded the comments expressing excitement over seeing Jessica Alba in the movie.
“Beauty Jessica,” wrote one, while another praised, “This is a great choice.”
A third joyfully exclaimed, “Perfect.”
“OMG,” expressed one more.
About 13 Going on 30
13 Going on 30 is an American fantasy romantic comedy film, released on April 23, 2004.
As per the film’s storyline on IMDb, it focuses on, “Unpopular schoolgirl Jenna Rink makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman.”
The movie, starring Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, and Andy Serkis, received a great response from the audiences and was also a commercial success, earning $22 million in its first week and becoming one of the year's biggest-selling DVD rental titles.
About Jessica Alba
Jessica Marie Alba is an American actress and businesswoman, who gained widespread fame at the age of 19 for portraying Max Guevara, the lead character in the television series Dark Angel, which aired between 2000 and 2002.
Her stellar filmography includes Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, Valentine’s Day, Little Fockers, and Mechanic: Resurrection.