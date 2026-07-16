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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 minutes ago
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Sam Neill's cause of death revealed days after 'Jurassic Park' star dies at 78

Sam Neill passed away at the age of 78 just months after being declared cancer-free

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 minutes ago
Sam Neills cause of death revealed days after Jurassic Park star dies at 78
Sam Neill's cause of death revealed days after 'Jurassic Park' star dies at 78

Sam Neill, the New Zealand actor best known for his role in Jurassic Park, passed away on Monday at a Sydney hospital, and his agent has unveiled the cause of his death.

Sam Neill's cause of death

On Thursday, July 16, his long-time agent Philip Grenz confirmed that Neill died from pneumonia, months after being declared cancer-free.

In a statement, Grenz revealed the cause of death after speaking to the Peaky Blinders actor's family and due to "inaccurate and outright falsehoods" in the media.


Sam Neill's cancer journey

Neill announced in April that he was in remission after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, after years long battle.

His family said that the actor had "remained cancer free" when he passed away.

"Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy," said Grenz in a statement.

The agent added that during the past year, Neill had "filmed four projects back-to-back... all of which will be released within the coming months".

Sam Neill's final act

Philip Grenz revealed that Sam Neill's family is set to "honour him with a private family memorial at his farm in New Zealand at a still-undetermined later date".

Moreover, instead of sending flowers, Neill's family urged fans who wish to honor the actor's memory to support causes he kept close to his heart, including the Dunstan Hospital Foundation in Central Otago, the Snowdome Foundation, and charities working to protect New Zealand's environment and native wildlife.

Sam Neill's last film appearance came in The Fox (2025), and he is expected to make posthumous appearances in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and The Last Resort in 2027.

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople star is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.

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