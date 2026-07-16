King Charles accidentally gives worrying health update as Harry, William rift intensifies

King Charles accidentally let slip a concerning update on his health amid cancer recovery during a candid conversation in his recent public appearance.
Just days after a secret meeting with his estranged son, Prince Harry and his family at Highgove House – Charles paid a visit to the Isle of Man on Wednesday, July 15, for the first time since ascending to the throne.
The visit, which he made in his capacity as the Lord of Mann, the 77-year-old monarch met with the members and staff of the Heroes On The Water Isle of Man charity.
While interacting with the emergency service personnel, military veterans and other uniformed public servants, supported by the charity through outdoor activities and kayak angling, Charles came across a 104-year-old World War II veteran, James Fenton.
“I wasn’t expecting to find you here,” said the king while warmly holding Fenton’s hand.
In response, the war veteran noted, “I’ve been waiting for this for quite some time.”
“I hope you’re all well, sir” he asked the monarch as he sat down to chat with Fenton.
“Not too bad, thank you very much, but I don’t know how you do it,” Charles responded, before adding, “It’s bad enough at my age.”
To which Fenton advised, “You just have to keep going,” adding that he’s “always concerned” for the King’s health.
Prompting an honest response from the king as he noted, “It is terrible because bits keep dropping off!”
The King – who first met the Burma star last year during the 80th anniversary celebrations of VJ Day in London.
“Thank God you’re still there,” the King said to Fenton – who has served as the bombardier with the 178th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery.
King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024 and has been under treatment since then.
However, last year in a positive health update, a palace spokesperson while avoiding the word “remission,” revealed that His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment, and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase.”
“This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritize his continued recovery,” added the official.