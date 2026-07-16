Buckingham Palace shares King Charles special message for ‘Harry’ after major defeat

Royal Family has released King Charles III’s heartfelt message after receiving upsetting news about the UK.
On July 15, 2026, England’s football team had an exciting face off with Argentina for FIFA World Cup semi-final.
However, the thrilling match came to an end with a heartbreaking defeat England football team and Argentina stunned with a 2-1 comeback, qualifying for the highly-anticipated finale next week.
Shortly after the defeat of team England was announced, Buckingham Palace’s official Instagram account released an uplifting message from the King – boosting the UK’s team captain, Harry Kane.
Sharing a photo of Jude Bellingham hugging his captain with a stoic expression on his face, King Charles’ office wrote, “Commiserations to Harry and the team. While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again.”
Despite King Charles’ supportive gesture – football fans, who were rooting for England’s team expressed their disappointment in the comment section.
One user noted, “I’m 30 - my dad is 59 - neither of us have ever seen England win a major tournament. We both thought this may be the year. It wasn’t and the pain is huge, but part of being a true England fan is the never-die hope that keeps the head half up. We go again… (just please do it before I die)”
“As an American, i was cheering for England. I am so upset rn,” wrote another.
Meanwhile, William while following in his father’s footsteps also released a message expressing his thoughts on England’s major defeat.
Despite mentioned that he is “gutted” with this development, the heir to the throne added that “we all are so proud of you”
Prior to this exciting face-off between England and Argentina – King Charles released photos of Queen Camilla as she marked 40th anniversary of the Royal Osteoporosis Society.
“Happy 40th anniversary to the @RoyalOsteoSoc! The Queen celebrated four decades of the charity’s work supporting those affected by osteoporosis and championing better bone health,” read the caption alongside the carousel.
“Having supported the organisation since 1994 and served as its President since 2001, Her Majesty met charity representatives, Ambassadors and beneficiaries whose lives had been touched by its work,” it added.