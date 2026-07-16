Prince William 'gutted' after England's World Cup exit, pens emotional message

Prince William, an avid football fan and President of the Football Association, has spoken out after England's heartbreaking defeat in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup.
On Wednesday, July 15, the Prince of Wales, who did not attend the match in the US, said he was "gutted" after the Three Lions' 2-1 loss to Argentina in Atlanta.
Prince William tells Harry Kane and co to 'hold your heads high'
Re-posting the England team's social media post on the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William penned, "Gutted, England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you.
"Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all," he added.
William noted, "The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high," as he signed off the note as "W", indicating that the message came directly from Prince William.
Buckingham Palace reacts to England's loss
Shortly after William's message, the Royal Family also showed their support for the England team.
"Commiserations to Harry and the team," a post on its social media read, alongside a snap of England captain Harry Kane embracing Jude Bellingham.
The statement continued, "While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again."
What happened in England vs Argentina match?
Argentina scored two goals to secure their spot in the final against Spain after England's Anthony Gordon netted a 55th-minute goal following a scoreless first half in Atlanta.
Previously, during his appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Prince William shared that he would "definitely" travel to the US if England makes it to the final of the World Cup.
However, following Wednesday's result, the father-of-three is most likely to not attend a single World Cup game despite being a football enthusiast.
Notably, Argentina will face Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday at 5am (AEST) for the World Cup trophy.