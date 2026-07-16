Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince William 'gutted' after England's World Cup exit, pens emotional message

The Prince of Wales reacts to England loss in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup against Argentina

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince William gutted after Englands World Cup exit, pens emotional message
Prince William 'gutted' after England's World Cup exit, pens emotional message

Prince William, an avid football fan and President of the Football Association, has spoken out after England's heartbreaking defeat in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup.

On Wednesday, July 15, the Prince of Wales, who did not attend the match in the US, said he was "gutted" after the Three Lions' 2-1 loss to Argentina in Atlanta.

Prince William tells Harry Kane and co to 'hold your heads high'

Re-posting the England team's social media post on the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William penned, "Gutted, England, you gave it everything and we are all so proud of you.

"Thank you to everyone on and off the pitch, for an incredible tournament. The fight and belief you have shown has inspired us all," he added.

the prince and princess of wales/ instagram
the prince and princess of wales/ instagram 

William noted, "The most complete England team in a tournament. Hold your heads high," as he signed off the note as "W", indicating that the message came directly from Prince William.

Buckingham Palace reacts to England's loss

Shortly after William's message, the Royal Family also showed their support for the England team.

"Commiserations to Harry and the team," a post on its social media read, alongside a snap of England captain Harry Kane embracing Jude Bellingham.


The statement continued, "While you Three Lions may be licking your wounds today, you remain the pride of a nation – and will rise again."

What happened in England vs Argentina match?

Argentina scored two goals to secure their spot in the final against Spain after England's Anthony Gordon netted a 55th-minute goal following a scoreless first half in Atlanta.

Previously, during his appearance on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, Prince William shared that he would "definitely" travel to the US if England makes it to the final of the World Cup.

However, following Wednesday's result, the father-of-three is most likely to not attend a single World Cup game despite being a football enthusiast.

Notably, Argentina will face Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Monday at 5am (AEST) for the World Cup trophy.

Queen Camilla recalls her mother’s ‘suffering’ in heartbreaking speech on major milestone
Queen Camilla recalls her mother’s ‘suffering’ in heartbreaking speech on major milestone
Princess Eugenie sets clear boundaries for Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of life-changing event
Princess Eugenie sets clear boundaries for Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of life-changing event
Meghan Markle's position cleared in King Charles' reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle's position cleared in King Charles' reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Queen Camilla hosts IUSG Sisters at Clarence House for impactful meeting
Queen Camilla hosts IUSG Sisters at Clarence House for impactful meeting
Buckingham Palace issues update on ‘Princess’ after Meghan Markle’s Emmys nod
Buckingham Palace issues update on ‘Princess’ after Meghan Markle’s Emmys nod
Here's why Queen Camilla takes u-turn on her decision to never meet Harry, Meghan
Here's why Queen Camilla takes u-turn on her decision to never meet Harry, Meghan
Prince Edward quietly marks personal milestone amid King Charles, Sussexes meeting buzz
Prince Edward quietly marks personal milestone amid King Charles, Sussexes meeting buzz
King Charles 'one-hour' meeting with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet: Emotional details emerge
King Charles 'one-hour' meeting with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet: Emotional details emerge
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence after securing surprise Emmy nod for 'With, Love'
Meghan Markle finally breaks silence after securing surprise Emmy nod for 'With, Love'
King Felipe, Queen Letizia celebrate Spain's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory
King Felipe, Queen Letizia celebrate Spain's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final victory
Princess Anne joins K-pop stars for joyful moment after solemn visit on South Korea tour
Princess Anne joins K-pop stars for joyful moment after solemn visit on South Korea tour
King Charles reunites with familiar face during busy Isle of Man visit
King Charles reunites with familiar face during busy Isle of Man visit

Popular News

Kardashians ignite fury after bodyguard's family launches GoFundMe following fatal accident

Kardashians ignite fury after bodyguard's family launches GoFundMe following fatal accident
43 minutes ago
Roger Rogoff fired by Trump within hour of swearing-in as Seattle US attorney

Roger Rogoff fired by Trump within hour of swearing-in as Seattle US attorney
an hour ago
'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night'

'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night'

10 hours ago