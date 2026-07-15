Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
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Princess Eugenie sets clear boundaries for Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of life-changing event

The youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has put her foot down over a key event

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie sets clear boundaries for Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of life-changing event
Princess Eugenie sets clear boundaries for Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ahead of life-changing event

Princess Eugenie has been forced to make a major decision just weeks before she gives birth to the latest edition of her family.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are gearing up to welcome their third child this summer amid the scandals surrounding her parents and a last month report by The National Audit Office (NAO), which revealed that King Charles covers the rent for both Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Princess Eugenie 'bans' Andrew and Sarah 

Amid intense backlash, Closer magazine reported that Eugenie is refusing to make one of her life's major events a "circus", as she banned Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from the delivery room.

The Princess is set to give birth at Portland Hospital in London, where she welcomed her sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 3, and was born herself.

Princess Eugenies family
Princess Eugenie's family

A source revealed, "Eugenie's number one priority is having this baby with the absolute minimum of fuss. She doesn't want the hospital turning into a circus and she's made that very clear."

Following the warning, it was reported that Andrew and Sarah are taking the Princess' decision as a "personal insult".

Andrew Mountbatten-Winsor and Sarah Ferguson's current whereabouts

After losing his royal titles and making headlines due to his connection with Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew now spends the majority of his time at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, while it was revealed in April that Sarah had been staying at a £2000-a night ski resort in the Austrian mountains.

Following Eugenie's decision to give birth without her parents, Sarah has reportedly been "pleading" her daughter, as she wants to be present during her grandchild's birth.

However, Andrew, who was brutally snubbed by her daughters on Father's Day, the former Duke of York, has become "defensive" and is not taking the Princess move well, seeing it as proof of disloyalty.

Princess Eugenie and Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor
Princess Eugenie and Andrew Moutbatten-Windsor

Princess Eugenie is believed to not have seen her father since before Christmas, while Princess Beatrice, 37, was photographed taking her daughter Sienna horse-riding with Andrew in Windsor in January, before his arrest in February under suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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