Princess Anne sends message of support after major heartbreak

Princess Anne reflected on England's heartbreaking World Cup exit during a recent engagement, where she met a former Three Lions player and offered words of support following the team's defeat.
The Princess Royal addressed England's heartbreaking World Cup exit while attending the Play for Change youth sports initiative in Bangkok, where she met former England striker Emile Heskey during her official tour of Thailand.
"I know the value of football, and I know the value of sport in so many different ways. It's not just about competition," she told attendees.
Anne highlighted how sport builds "confidence and teamwork and talent, and the confidence to have that talent and to deal with success and failure."
King Charles’ sister sympathised with those from Liverpool's foundation, saying they were "having to deal with failure this morning," after England's defeat and apologised for their lack of sleep.
King Charles, Prince William reaction on England's defeat
The British monarch also addressed England's defeat during an engagement at a brewery in Blandford, Dorset.
"Maybe it's a good day to drown a few sorrows," King Charles quipped as he pulled a pint during the tour.
Prince William had already reacted the previous evening, saying he was "gutted" by the result while praising the team's efforts.
The royal reactions came after England's 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to defending champions Argentina, ending the Three Lions' hopes of securing a first tournament triumph since 1966.
Princess Anne Thailand visit
Beyond the World Cup, Anne met Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and delivered condolences over the recent Bangkok bar fire.
The princess also extended her "deepest condolences" to Thailand's king following the death of his mother, Queen Sirikit, last year and his eldest daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who passed away last month after spending three years in a coma.
"I fear in moments of loss that we are reminded of the importance of relationships and the values that we all share," she remarked.